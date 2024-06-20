The home round is always a special weekend for drivers in the world of motorsport. The same also applies to Carlos Sainz, who has often done well in front of his fans in Barcelona, ​​picking up some prestigious results.

Sainz arrives in Spain after a weekend in Canada to forget, while in Monaco he was able to regain a podium despite that initial contact which seemed to have put him out of action for a few brief moments. The hope is to arrive in Barcelona finding a good result that was missing in Montreal, where his teammate was also eliminated in Q2, only to then find himself retiring from the race, exactly as happened to the Spaniard, albeit for different reasons.

This is precisely one of the reasons for reflection that accompanied the Red Team during the two-week break between the Canadian event and the one that will take place this weekend on the Barcelona track, albeit interspersed with a test session with Pirelli at Mugello to help the Italian manufacturer in the development of the 2025 tyres.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We did our analysis, because we thought we had to do better in Canada, but we didn’t hit the tire usage window or the set-up. We didn’t succeed, it was a bad weekend, but in a calendar of 24 races, I think there will always be races in which we go better and others in which we struggle more”, explained Sainz underlining an aspect also mentioned by Vasseur , or the fact that in such a large calendar and such small gaps, the characteristics of the cars and the various tracks will lead to an alternation of values.

“I think we learned from this, and this is a more normal track, one of the first European ones after Imola. We all know the circuit, the set-up, how to set up, the way to do the out lap from the pits, and we hope to be able to do more and be competitive,” said the Spaniard.

Over the years, Formula 1 has learned to know this track in depth, considering that it has also been the home of winter tests for a long time, at least before they were moved to Bahrain, where there are higher temperatures which can guarantee more useful indications to the teams. Although cars change from year to year, having references from previous years is always an excellent starting point for understanding how to set up the setup.

However, over time the calendar has also changed, adding more and more fast but city tracks, which do not have curves like those of the Catalan circuit: “Once it was said that if you were fast in Barcelona you were fast everywhere, but the Formula 1 has changed a lot, because there are many more tracks like Monaco or Canada, and more street circuits that have added bumps and curbs.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

“Monaco, Singapore, Canada, Las Vegas or Mexico, there are already many tracks that are not like Barcelona. If you have a good car in Barcelona, ​​you will have a fast car at Silverstone, maybe in Hungary, or at Spa-Francorchamps, but a good car here does not mean a good car, for example, in Baku.”

In Spain Ferrari should present itself with some technical innovations, as well as several of its opponents. The hope is that, as always, these updates can add load to the car, but Sainz wanted to underline that there is no magic wand to unlock several tenths of potential, unlike what happened in the past.

“I hope it brings us a little more downforce, that it makes us faster in all parts of the circuit, in qualifying and in the race. Among the improvements we are making this year, we don’t have a magic key, all the improvements are small, and we hope they add up and make a difference because the grid is compacting, now especially with the Mercedes entering the fight.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The classic question of the conference was about Sainz’s future, which has not yet been outlined. As explained a few days ago in a Spanish television program, the Madrid native has not yet made a decision on the future, but the choice will be made soon, also so as not to have to postpone everything until the summer by adding further thoughts.

“The latest news says that a decision will be made soon. I don’t want to wait any longer, because I think we’re getting to a point where it’s taking up space in my head, and I think it’s time to make a decision, and I’ll make it soon, hopefully we’ll have things to talk about soon,” he said. Sainz added.