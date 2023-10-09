An hour before the start of the Qatar Grand Prix, Ferrari found itself facing a chaotic situation, which however forced it to race with only one single-seater, that of Charles Leclerc, and sadly remain in the pits with the SF-23 by Carlos Sainz Jr.

A fuel leak was found on the Madrid native’s car, just over an hour before the start, which forced the Ferrari mechanics to lift it to try to fix the fault. The short time and the nature of the problem prevented Sainz from starting the race, leaving Leclerc alone with the task of bringing home as many points as possible and losing less ground to the Mercedes with whom the Maranello team is fighting for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

At the end of the race, Frédéric Vasseur gave an initial assessment of what happened on Carlos’ Ferrari. According to him, the fuel leak is related to a too violent passage on one of the curbs of the Lusal track.

“I honestly don’t know, we have to investigate,” admitted the Ferrari team principal to Sky Sport at the end of the race. “There hasn’t been time to get the tank out yet, but probably yes [è dovuto ai cordoli], because the loss seems very large and therefore there is significant damage. It probably comes from yesterday’s last laps [sabato, nella Sprint Race]”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the starting grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The fault on Sainz’s SF-23 was discovered just over an hour before the start of the race because Ferrari – like all the other teams – chooses to put the petrol in the tank as late as possible to avoid letting it vaporise and lose even only part of its characteristics. This happens when temperatures are very high, just like the weekend just spent in Lusail. Teams prefer to give importance to performance, giving something to reliability.

In Sainz’s case, the situation was precisely the one described above. With the petrol added a few tens of minutes before departure to avoid its vaporisation, the fault was found late. Too late to be fixed and allow the Iberian to start the 18th round of the season.

At the end of the Qatar weekend, Ferrari returns home with a haul of 13 points against 21 for Mercedes. This means that the Brackley team has risen to 326 against Ferrari’s 298. 28 points of difference which, although it may seem like a lot, still keeps the conversation open for second place behind the elusive Red Bull.