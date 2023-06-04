With Charles Leclerc out of the points, it was up to Carlos Sainz Jr. to try to save Ferrari’s honor at the Spanish Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

The Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante awaited this weekend with trepidation for the introduction of a substantial package of innovations designed to improve the performance of the SF-23 and try to go in the right direction not only in its development, but also as a starting point for the 2024 single-seater.

Sainz finished a complicated race in fifth place, 45″6 behind the winner Max Verstappen. Eloquent numbers, for a single-seater that disappoints from the very first meters made on the track in the winter tests held in Bahrain.

At the end of the scheduled 66 laps, Carlos immediately complained about the chronic problem that the Ducati has been carrying around since the beginning of the season, namely tire management. Despite the news, at least up to now nothing has changed in the use of tires by the SF-23.

“Honestly, I spent the entire race managing the tires, because we know we are very demanding with them. With this high-degradation circuit I couldn’t push. We know it’s a weak point of our car and, in a high-degradation circuit , in a two-stop race, we had to manage the tires throughout, trying to reach the target laps of the stint and failing at some of them, so yes, the car’s weaknesses show up on a circuit like this, with the high speed corners and how hard we are on the tyres. But we did a good lap yesterday too, while today we are back to where the car is in terms of race pace. Probably this type of track is not ideal for we”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, rest of the field at the start Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sainz admitted how difficult it is to judge what’s new this weekend. Barcelona turned out to be – as expected – one of the worst tracks for the Ferraris. For this reason, he would be ungenerous and perhaps hasty to give an opinion on the new products made in Maranello.

“It’s hard to say if the updates have worked, I know the factory made a huge effort to bring them here to Barcelona. We probably brought them to our weakest track of the season due to the track characteristics. We probably haven’t seen the best yet than they can offer us. I’m still convinced that with the bouncy and high-speed weakness we had we were never going to be very competitive here, so it’s too early to tell. They put a huge effort to carry it, so it’s up to the whole factory. We keep pushing and improving.”

At the start, Sainz had the opportunity to attack Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who started from pole, opted to start the race with a set of Hard tyres, while the Spaniard from Ferrari mounted a set of Mediums. Despite the grip in favor of the Reds, Max managed to keep first place and bring home a very easy victory. However, what most worried Sainz was the performance of the Mercedes, which increased immediately after the introduction of the new features and the change of concept implemented in Monaco last weekend.

“I knew he had a medium tyre, so maybe I had a little more grip, but he defended well, made me widen and did what he had to do. I could have taken the escape route, but I decided to stay in the legality, so to speak. I had to go and get him. The biggest surprise was how close Mercedes was in this race. Our pace, 45 seconds, is more or less the same as in Miami, where we arrived in the last few races. Suddenly the “Mercedes came between us. Red Bull is always the same, but I don’t know what happened to Aston Martin.”

“Last year we would have managed to get back into the top 4 or 5 even if we started from the pitlane. This year the performances between the single-seaters are closer and it’s more difficult to come back. There is work to do. We have analyzes to do on this package. I trust what we have done is the right direction, now we need to start addressing our weaknesses, which is to improve the bouncing when we go at high speed. And with this new package and this new direction hopefully we can start to get performance” , concluded the Iberian.