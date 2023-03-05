The Bahrain Grand Prix was a cold shower for Ferrari. After the sensational retirement of Charles Leclerc, who seemed to have at least third place in his grasp, behind the unrivaled Red Bulls, what hurt even more was seeing Carlos Sainz outclassed by the return of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin in the final laps of the race , with the Ferrari driver who was defeated in the Spanish derby, having to settle for the “wooden medal”.

The problem was all too evident, the SF-23 exaggeratedly accused the degradation of the rear tires compared to the competition. Something that, however, had already been glimpsed in last week’s tests and which therefore doesn’t seem to have surprised the son of the art too much.

“I’m not surprised. After the pace we’d seen on Friday and in testing, we knew that out of 57 we’d pay. We saw where Fernando went on the opening lap, but clearly Aston Martin has less degradation than us in Bahrain,” he said Sainz to the microphones of Sky Sport F1.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, is interviewed after qualifying Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“This is a circuit which for us is not good for the rear tires, because we warm them up too much. We have no margin, because as soon as I pushed a little to defend myself from Fernando I warmed them up and this almost cost me the position even with Hamilton We have no margin to push in the race and this is a point we have to work on,” he added.

The certain thing at this point is that in Maranello they will absolutely have to find a solution to this problem, possibly in a short time, otherwise the risk is to see the Reds skimping in the race after perhaps managing to battle for the front row in qualifying.

“What we see is that the others can push more in the race. On the flying lap the car is not where we want to be, because Red Bull is still two tenths faster, but in the race the others can push and we have to manage the tires We have to pay a lot of attention to the degradation of the rears. We have to go home, look at all the data and understand what we can do to improve, because we don’t have much margin in the race,” he concluded.