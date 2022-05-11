After two races concluded with zero points for retirements in the very first laps, Carlos Sainz managed to chase away the bad luck in Miami by getting the third step of the podium. The Spaniard, however, was never able to keep up with the frenzied pace of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc and at first it was thought that this difference was due to balance problems on his F1-75.

In reality, immediately after the race, Carlos explained how it was the precarious physical conditions that hindered him on a track that required a lot of the drivers in terms of energy.

The Spaniard of Ferrari on Friday had been the protagonist of a bad exit from the track in turn 17 which also had repercussions on his neck, but in addition to the accident in the free practice sessions, Sainz indicated that he had not ridden a lot in the car in the last two races as the cause of its suboptimal conditions.

“There was no problem with the balance, although we weren’t able to keep up with Verstappen’s Red Bull. As far as I’m concerned, I didn’t feel 100% towards the end of the stint with the averages “.

“In the last five laps I started to feel a bit of pain in my neck after the crash on Friday and I couldn’t push to the maximum.”

“I don’t want it to be seen as an excuse, but maybe I haven’t had the time to get both my neck and body used to these cars in the last two races. In the last month I failed and I was forced to retire in two races and this, combined with the accident on Friday, prevented me from pushing 100% ”.

For Sainz, however, it was important to finish the Miami race after a few unfortunate episodes. In Australia, thanks to the red flag taken in qualifying which deprived him of a potential front row, the Spaniard made a mistake by going to gravel in the opening stages, while in Imola, a few meters after the start, he was touched in the rear by Daniel Ricciardo ending up once again in the sand of the escape route.

“It wasn’t a relief, but it was necessary. I needed to complete a race not only to get my body used again, but also to feel how the car behaves with used tires and with a high fuel load ”.

“In the race I made a few mistakes because I was trying some things, but the important thing was to have run a whole race. I think it has given me a good understanding of what to do next ”.