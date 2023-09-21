In the space of two weeks, Carlos Sainz has become the man of the moment. A widely expected role for someone who would have managed to break Red Bull’s winning streak, but the Ferrari driver put more into it, a touch of tactical intelligence that will be archived together with his second victory in Formula 1.

For Sainz, Marina Bay could have been the only opportunity to win in 2023 for those who do not drive a Red Bull, with his usual pragmatism Carlos admitted that he would not be surprised if Verstappen and Perez were to take full spoils until the checkered flag of Abu Dhabi.

And with the same pragmatism he confirmed that he hopes for a 2024 single-seater that is very different from the current one, a car that can be a protagonist both in qualifying and in the race, a scenario in which the SF-23 still lacks. This is why he praises the work done in Singapore by the entire team, capable of perfectly managing all the choices made from Friday morning to the checkered flag, thus allowing them to win a Grand Prix without being able to count on the fastest single-seater.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, enters the Suzuka hospitality Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The last few races have seen you express a higher level of competitiveness. Now we will have to confirm these standards.

“I hope so, at least that’s the goal. I’ve already had the experience of being in a good period in Formula 1, and I think it’s important to keep my head down and try to maintain the momentum, Singapore is behind us now the concentration is all on Suzuka.”

Has the car improved in terms of handling in recent races or does it adapt more to your driving style?

“I don’t think anything fundamental has changed in the behavior of the car compared to the start of the season. The car is still not great in some areas, but it is very good in others, and there were some tracks like Monza and Singapore where it adapted very well, while at Zandvoort, Silverstone and Miami it was very difficult to drive.”

“It (the SF-23) is still a complicated car, the only thing I can say is that we have worked a lot to try to find a correct setup and we probably haven’t found it yet. This is why every weekend there are different sensations behind the wheel, something different to try to challenge myself, to try to challenge the car to put it in a slightly different place. And it seems to be working, it seems that we continue to find solutions that allow us to be able to express ourselves at a better pace in terms of speed and lap time”.

Carlos Sainz celebrates the victory in Singapore with the Ferrari team Photo by: Ferrari

How much confidence does it give you to have been the driver who ended the Red Bull streak?

“I’m very proud of the work I did and what the whole team managed to do, because Red Bull was at such a high level that it seemed unbeatable. Having managed to take part in a weekend like the one in Singapore gave us a wonderful feeling. But having said that, I wouldn’t be surprised if they won all the remaining races on the calendar.”

You had the perfect weekend in Singapore. You didn’t have the fastest car, but you did everything else well. The team made no mistakes and you managed the race magnificently. Can we see it as a step forward for all the team’s work?

“Yes, and I think we have to give credit to the whole team. Ok, I did my job with the DRS and the pace management, but everything else was done very, very well. And I still believe that we didn’t have the fastest race car in Singapore, but despite this we still managed to win, which confirms the great job we did. So I think we have to be proud of it and give the whole team the right recognition, now we have to continue to work on this momentum and maintain it until next year.”

On the tracks you will tackle between now and the end of the season, do you see any circuits on which you could express yourself like in Singapore?

“I’m not sure, at least if we’re just based on the characteristics of the tracks. None of the tracks we will face are similar to Singapore or Monza, also considering that they are two extreme circuits. There’s maybe Mexico in part, but we were really bad on that circuit last year. So it’s impossible to say at the moment, but I repeat, it’s very, very difficult to say which circuits could suit our needs well, the tendency to be fast in qualifying and struggle a bit in the race will always be present.”

If the Zandvoort weekend were held again today, do you think you would be in the same position as a month ago?

“We certainly couldn’t aim to win! As for the rest, it’s difficult to say today, but there are some characteristics of certain tracks, like Zandvoort, that will never be good for our car.”

Are there any other clues regarding the 2024 single-seater?

“There are some tuning aspects that could be implemented in the 2024 car, but frankly I hope that the next single-seater can confirm completely different characteristics from the current one. It is true that the SF-23 when it comes to a lap with C5 tires can be very fast, but it is also true that in the races, including the one in Singapore, we were nothing special, the wear and degradation of the tires were still there. I hope that the 2024 single-seater can guarantee us a wider window, a greater opportunity not only to be fast in certain circumstances, not only in qualifying, but also and above all on Sunday.”