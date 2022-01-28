Carlos Sainz Jr. he is impatient to start getting serious, but for the moment he has had to settle for a test at the wheel of the Ferrari SF71H at Fiorano, to get rid of the rust of winter.

The Spaniard completed 59 laps on the Cavallino track yesterday, making himself the protagonist of a spin at the last corner without consequences. At the end of the day he then told his impressions of him in a video published on the official website of the Red.

Exactly one year ago you did your first laps in a Formula 1 Ferrari. A year later, what are your feelings?

“Yes, exactly one year ago I was here to make my debut with Scuderia Ferrari and it seems like it was yesterday. Today I feel more at home, closer to everyone, and it was much easier. But I have many good memories of that. moment”.

How useful is it to get back into a single-seater, even if it is not the 2022 car?

“It’s always useful and it’s always fun. From a physical point of view, you give your body a first shock, a first memory of the fact that you are a Formula 1 driver. Especially for the neck, buttocks and all those parts of the body that you can’t train well even if you stay in the gym all day. This is very important to me and today I did about fifty laps. Then it’s also useful, because I started working with my engineers. We start talking about races, and that’s fun. “

What was it like to find Charles? What’s the first thing you said to yourself?

“I met Charles again for the first time after Christmas. We talked about the holidays, but also about how the simulator sessions with the car this year are going.”

How much do you want to discover the 2022 car?

“Great desire. I tried it on the simulator and saw it in the powerpoint presentations, but I already want to drive it. I can’t wait for that moment to arrive, but I’m also impatient to show it to all the fans. ‘it’s our car, but I don’t know what the others will be like and I want to show the fans what the team has managed to do. “