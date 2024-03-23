Carlos Sainz's face, at the end of qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix, is both surprising and obvious. Obvious because he was unable to hide an imperfect physical condition after the appendicitis operation he underwent just 15 days ago, but it is also surprising because, despite all the difficulties, he will be among the two Red Bulls and not his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz, especially yesterday, seemed to be having difficulty driving the SF-24 as needed, i.e. to the limit. Today, however, the story was different. The first signs arrived in Free Practice 3 this morning, but in qualifying the Ferrari native from Madrid was extraordinary.

There's nothing to be done against a Max Verstappen who has returned as emperor at the most opportune moment, but having put everyone else behind him is a source of pride for Carlos, especially for the pain he faces when he gets into the cockpit of his Red.

“It's been a really difficult couple of weeks,” said Sainz at the end of Qualifying. “I even stayed in bed for a few days, but in the end I managed to be there and today I'm even on the front row. When I saw that I was in the top positions in qualifying I almost didn't believe it, it was really hard, but I'm really very satisfied and happy to race with the Red Bulls.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“At the beginning, yesterday, I was a bit rusty, but then I managed to recover the speed and find my pace again and I feel really good in the car.”

Round after round, Sainz has managed to perfectly face every session held up to now, but the race will not be made up of a few consecutive laps, but of 58 high-intensity crossings of the finish line, especially with a competitive Ferrari on race pace should it confirm the positive things shown yesterday and during today's morning.

“I'm not going to lie, I'm not really in the perfect condition when I'm driving, but I think I can do the whole race. And as long as I can do it, without too much pain… Clearly it's difficult. uncomfortable, but I don't have too much pain and I'll push.”