From an extremely disappointing Saturday to a Sunday ended with a smile. The fourth and fifth place finish conquered by the Cavallino team left positive sensations because, although undoubtedly favored by the entry of the Safety Car at the right moment, in reality after the neutralization the pace shown by the two SF-23s was overall positive.

With the two riders starting from tenth and eleventh place, the first part of the race was undoubtedly uphill, having to navigate through the traffic. Leclerc struggled to overtake Lando Norris’ McLaren, good at defending himself by exploiting the DRS offered by Nico Hulkenberg at the head of the group for a long time. A similar speech also for the other Ferrarista, Carlos Sainz, who was stuck behind Alexander Albon for a long time, who could also count on top speeds that put several rivals in crisis.

However, the entry of the Safety Car changed the cards on the table with Ferrari who decided to follow the opposite strategy to that of the Woking team: if Norris had remained on the track, Leclerc would have stopped, while otherwise the Monegasque would have continued on its way by focusing on a one-stop strategy. A choice that paid off for both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who on average proved to be at ease, so much so that he had a pace that would have allowed him to attack his teammate.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

However, the team’s request not to bother the Monegasque in order to get the most out of the stint and open the window on the mid-field riders prompted the Madrilenian to keep his distance, an aspect which also allowed him to manage the temperature problems of the brakes. A request that then came up again in the second part of the race, when both Ferraristi switched to the hard tyres.

Although neither Sainz nor Leclerc were then able to attack Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton, the two still remained within a good gap, finishing about five seconds off the podium.

“I think we had a solid race, from the start the feeling was great like on Friday. We could have attacked, managed the tires in the best way. I felt particularly good in the stint on the medium tyre, I felt I had great pace and was able to manage the tires well. We also made a good strategy, which is good news. In the end, a fourth and a fifth position arrived,” explained Carlos Sainz at the end of the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz is sure that with a better starting position, Ferrari would have had the pace to fight with both Alonso and Hamilton, even if the possibility of beating them or not would have depended on the evolution of the race: “I think this week we had the pace to fight with them [Alonso e Hamilton]. Then clearly beating them or not would have depended on the evolution of the race, such as the start, the strategy and other aspects of the genre.”

“But in terms of pace, the pace seemed good. I think it also depended on the characteristics of the track, we knew that in Barcelona we would have struggled and we struggled, while here we would have adapted better and we did well. At the moment, performance depends on again from track to track”.

At the end, on some occasions the Spaniard reported some concerns in the middle of the corner. A problem that actually proved to be a non-problem, given that it was simply the clutch lever that touched the leg during the steering phase. Sainz, in fact, has two levers placed in the lower part of the steering wheel with a rather pronounced excursion: “I only had a problem with the clutch that touched my leg at times, I touched the clutch and the car slowed down”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

After leaving Canada with a smile, the next stop will be in Austria in two weeks. An appointment which, according to the Ferrarista, could create a few more headaches for the Ferrari, especially for the fast corners of the second and third sector, where the SF-23 often showed some weaknesses. To play in favor could be the long straights and the traction phases: “We hope better than Barcelona, ​​we hope at the level of Canada, or maybe even better. But we know it will be a track where we will struggle more, unless we find something that makes the car quicker in the fast corners.”

“We’re trying, we still have two weeks to think about it and try something, but it’s already positive that it won’t be as bad as Barcelona. It will be a weekend with sprint racing, so we’ll have to find a good set-up from the start.”