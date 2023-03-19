It was not a simple qualification that Carlos Sainz experienced in Jeddah. The Ferrari man struggled to get through the cut in Q2, to the point where he was forced to sacrifice a second set of soft tyres. Then in Q3 he put a patch on it, managing at least to finish fifth, even if the gap of more than half a second compared to Charles Leclerc’s twin SF-23 is heavy.

The penalty collected by the Monegasque, who will drop from second to 12th place for having already had to fit the third control unit this season, will allow him to advance to the second row. However, the Spaniard is aware that he needs an important step to stay hooked on the podium train, especially in T1 of the very fast Saudi circuit.

“I had a lot of problems in the first sector in this qualifying. There’s something to look at, because I was losing everything in that section, at least 3-4 tenths. I was fast in the rest of the track, but I was losing too much in the first sector. Then I had to use a second set of tires in Q2 and this compromised Q3 a bit. The positive thing is that the race is tomorrow and we will try to make a comeback,” said the son of one to Sky Sport F1.

The Spaniard also admitted that the preparation to get to qualifying was more complicated than they would have expected in Maranello, because this was a track which on paper should have helped the Reds. However, Carlos honestly reiterated that he was the weak link in today’s qualifying.

“It wasn’t the start to the weekend we wanted, a little bit behind what we would have expected. But it’s the first time we’ve come to this circuit with this car, so we have something to check. But I think Charles exploited a lot the car is good, especially in the first sector, so I have to improve”.

This is a much less critical track for tire degradation than Bahrain, so we expect a more competitive Ferrari in the race too. Sainz therefore does not deny that the goal must be the podium, even more so with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull who will start only 15th after a technical problem accused in Q2.

“I expect to be in the fight with Aston Martin and Mercedes. I think we have a good chance to get on the podium. The victory with Perez in pole position and Verstappen making a comeback I don’t think will be easy, but we will give everything to try “, he concluded.

