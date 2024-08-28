The countdown that separates Carlos Sainz from his exit from the Maranello Sporting Management and Ferrari began in January and is getting closer, step by step, to the finish line.

The Spaniard will therefore end his experience with the Prancing Horse after 4 seasons in which he managed to win his first race, at Silverstone, and repeat the feat twice despite going through very difficult moments linked to the performance of the single-seaters rather than his form.

Between the weekend of the Dutch Grand Prix and the one in Monza, where Carlos will receive the affection of the Ferrari fans for the last time, the driver from Madrid spoke to the microphones of DAZN Spain to comment on what will be his farewell to the Maranello team.

“What I take away from these four years at Ferrari are the three victories, my first Formula 1 victory at Silverstone, the great moments in Singapore and Melbourne.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Erik Junius

“And for this reason I think it is also important for me to enjoy these last races without having other worries in mind, because in life you never know what can happen next. Having been a Ferrari driver and being one for the last races of this season is something that I will fully enjoy and make the most of.”

Sainz let himself go with some considerations related to his farewell to Ferrari. The relationship between the parties has not had any cracks. Simply the arrival of one of the two most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1 – Lewis Hamilton – has changed the cards on the table. This, however, does not leave any hard feelings in Carlos, who does not close the door to a possible return in the future.

“Perhaps the most difficult thing to explain is that there is nothing that has gone wrong with Ferrari. It is simply that there was a seven-time world champion [Hamilton] who decided that he would spend the last part of his racing career at Ferrari and in this sense I was a bit of a sacrifice”.

“I leave Ferrari with good results, with a good relationship both with Fred [Vasseur] that with Charles [Leclerc]. I think we made a good team, we got victories, podiums together, a good relationship with all the engineers, with the fans. So you can never close the door to a team like Ferrari, considering that I still have five or ten years of career left”.