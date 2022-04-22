In recent weeks Carlos Sainz jr. is experiencing a swing of emotions. In Australia the Spaniard, author of a disappointing qualifying closed with the ninth time trial, was forced to retire after crashing into the barriers in the opening laps, while today, in the final stages of Q2, he went to the wall at Rivazza after suddenly losing the rear of his Ferrari F1-75.

An inexplicable mistake according to Sainz, which caused extensive damage to his car. The Rossa struck first with the left front, damaging the suspension arms, and then with the left rear.

A heavy mistake that comes in a weekend where Ferrari showed impressive superiority in the wet at the end of FP1. A mistake perhaps the result of an error of assessment when he climbed with the right rear on a curb made treacherous by the rain that had fallen a few hours earlier.

“I do not understand what happened” were the first words spoken by a disconsolate Sainz who has just returned to the pits “. “It was a fast lap, but I wasn’t pushing to the limit. For this reason it is really difficult to explain this incident. I simply lost my car ”.

The Spaniard would have liked to celebrate the extension of his contract with Ferrari up to 2024 in a different way, and instead found himself apologizing to the whole team for the second consecutive mistake which can weigh heavily on the Constructors’ point of view.

For Sainz the only lucky note of the day was the arrival of the rain immediately after its impact against the barriers and the exposure of the red flag. When the session resumed, in fact, all the riders got back on track with the intermediate Pirellis unable to improve their partials.

This will allow Carlos to start tomorrow from the tenth box for the Sprint Qualifying and the Spaniard will have to run with a knife between his teeth to recover as many positions as possible on the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

“I apologize to the whole team, it is certainly not the ideal way to start the weekend. In any case, we are still on Friday and the Sprint Qualifying and the race on Sunday are still missing, where we can try to recover. It is certainly not ideal to start like this “.