Making a mistake at the decisive moment is never a pleasant thing. Carlos Sainz knows something about it, author of excellent qualifications at the Belgian Grand Prix until the last attempt of Q3, the decisive one, made with new Intermediate tires. In the end, while Charles Leclerc went on to take the pole, Sainz had to settle for eighth place.

A big disappointment for the driver from Madrid, because from what he showed up to the last attempt he would have had what it takes to compete for both the front row with Sergio Perez – who will start second tomorrow – and the pole with his teammate.

Instead, Sainz found himself having to deal with a set of Intermediates that gave him less grip than the one he used in his first attempt at Q3. An anomaly that the Madrid driver himself thought could have been due to an error in his preparation of the tyre, that is, not having put it in the right window of use.

“I paid for the last set. I don’t know why. I was strong throughout qualifying but with the last new one used in Q3 I had even less grip than I had with the set used in the previous attempt.”

“Maybe I did something in the launch lap, maybe I didn’t prepare well and lost everything on the last attempt. That bothers me, because I was going strong the whole session.”

With Qualifying now over, the riders will now have to prepare for tomorrow’s race, which, according to the weather forecast, should be dry. Furthermore, there is the asphalt factor to consider, new for much of the track which, as was noted in free practice yesterday and today, puts the front tyres under stress, also generating graining that the teams will have to be good at managing.

“Clearly there is something that this new asphalt does to the front tyres because it destroys them. There is a lot, a lot of graining compared to other years and in the race we will have to try to manage it in the race. We will see how the teams have adapted to this phenomenon”, concluded Sainz.