Twenty-eight years old, one hundred and seventy Grand Prix races. But it’s not just a matter of numbers, because Carlos Sainz physically conveys the feeling of being in the presence of a professional who is master of the scenario around him, one with broad shoulders.

The ability to analyze stands out for its precision and the propensity to go straight to the point, without too many frills. His third season in Ferrari has not started as he would have liked, and between a difficult present and the hopes of a less problematic second round, there is also the question mark linked to his long-term future, which Carlos hopes will continue to be in ‘red’ provided, however, that the renewal arrives before the start of the next championship. Sainz has his own ideas on what may have led to the difficult start of the SF-23 project, he confirms the difficulties associated with having to drive a very ‘picky’ single-seater but he also has faith in Frederic Vasseur and in the team’s team.

The first third of the world championship was a clear step backwards compared to the same period last year. Do you think what we’ve seen so far has been a crescendo of the problems you’ve already had in the second half of the 2022 season?

“In the second half of last year we had a car capable of fighting for pole positions but in the race we are regularly beaten by the Red Bulls. Sometimes it seemed like a problem of management, of strategies, but on many occasions we simply didn’t have the race pace, I can think of Budapest, Austin, or other occasions where we started from pole. On Saturday we were quicker by a tenth, but slower in the race by two or three. This year we are experiencing the same situation, but the delta is wider”.

A delta which, however, changes according to the type of slopes and conditions. Is this a scenario that complicates things?

“It’s the classic glass half full or half empty: we have a fast car, but we have to make sure it’s fast in the race too. But we must also say that we haven’t won so far. We are digging very deep using the feedback from the tracks and every weekend we try something, from the shock absorbers, to the aerodynamics or something else to understand where the problem is”.

“I see a concentrated and committed work group, both in the factory and on the track, in my career I have never spent so much time close to a team, going from the simulator to the meetings, always trying to give my support to arrive at a solution So far in every race weekend we have always tried new ideas to try to improve the situation, we don’t have the magic wand yet, but we are developing the car step by step”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

This year we understood the meaning of the word ‘picky’…

“I think Mercedes also had to deal with a single-seater that only works in a very small window, but they called it ‘diva’…”

Having to deal with a car that works at its best only in particular conditions can be seen as the worst case scenario for those called to get to grips with the situation.

“Unfortunately yes, and it’s difficult even for a rider. It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for me either, Charles and I push to the limit but on a couple of occasions we’ve had some strange weekends, suddenly the car behaved unpredictably already in qualifying. And when you don’t immediately understand what happened, it’s not easy from the point of view of the riders as well as for the team. Sometimes the car gives you hope, in Australia, for example, I was able to run a good race, but then there were other cases where we had the feeling we had taken two steps back, so it’s complicated to manage. In these scenarios it is important to have strong leadership and a united group, we are making a journey together and it is not easy with all the criticisms and doubts that surround us, but we are doing our best”.

Motorsport.com’s Roberto Chinchero and Jonathan Noble during the exclusive interview with Carlos Sainz

The team has been under attack after a sub-par start to the season. Many expect the arrival of big names to strengthen the technical department, do you think this is the way forward?

“I think Ferrari, when you don’t win, is always subject to criticism, it’s Ferrari, and it’s something they tried to explain to me a thousand times before coming to this team, and I always replied ‘don’t worry, I’ll get used to it’. But I have to say that to understand you need to be inside the team, because every weekend there’s a story, if you don’t win there’s always some controversy that takes shape. But I also have to say that when you win, well, it’s the best place in the world.”

“When things don’t go well, criticism doesn’t spare us riders either, but I’ve been in this sport for some time and I’m happy to be 28, almost 29. Now I know how to manage these aspects and in the end I think it’s right , because it’s all connected to the passion that exists in Italy and around the world for this team. This attachment to Ferrari also generates the rush to win, and that’s why when you win it’s so special, because you know there are so many happy people who share the joy of a victory with you, yes, it’s all part of living in Ferrari”.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At times we have seen the car suffer a lot from changes in track conditions, temperature and wind. Are these aspects that contribute to increasing frustration?

“It’s complicated. If we think of a rider finishing a race in which he lost positions, finding himself in front of the microphones immediately after the race isn’t easy, let’s say it’s difficult to show enthusiasm. This year it has happened to me several times to find myself at the end of the race in a worse situation than on Saturday, and in these cases it’s difficult to convey positivity in the heat. But then on Monday everything changes, I wake up and see the positive side of things, I react and make myself available to the team. In the race my competitive spirit comes into play, and I’m not happy with the fact that George, Fernando or Lewis pass me on track with ease, but I think that over the course of a career in Formula 1 it may happen that I drive cars that go better Saturday or Sunday. When I was at McLaren I experienced the opposite situation to the current one, the car was better in the race. I remember that I always made up positions and they said about me that I was a great racer, capable of making wonderful overtakings, just as strategies were exalted. In reality, to judge you need a broader picture, which is why on Monday I see things more clearly and with a greater perspective”.

In this first part of the season there have been moments in which the team seemed to have confused ideas from the outside. There have been some significant departures on the personnel front, but in your daily work, have you noticed changes in the approach to problems and in the working methodologies?

“I think the team is in good condition. We are still going through a period of change which started with the arrival of Fred but the way the factory works in conjunction with the racing team I think is well underway. I’m not worried, and I don’t think there are any communication problems, we’re all focused on finding solutions to the problems that affected us in the first part of the season, but I’m sure we’ll improve, and when things settle down everything will be easier.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, makes a pit stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Are you starting to feel Vasseur’s hand in the team?

“I think everything is starting to work out, of course, it’s very difficult to sustain after a weekend like Barcelona, ​​but I have full confidence in Fred and the way he is managing things as well as the way he is leading the team. I was very impressed, with his ideas and how he sees things, and I think his direction is starting to show ”.

How do you see your future in the long run? Do you have a contract with Ferrari that will expire at the end of next season, when will you start talking about a renewal with the team?

“I don’t want to lie, I don’t like starting a season knowing it’s my last year of my contract, I want to know what awaits me in the long run. I have had previous experience with Red Bull and Renault, and I know that not knowing your future is not the ideal situation for a professional driver. For this reason, one of the priorities over the next winter will be to clarify my position, it being understood that for me the main objective is to win one day at the wheel of a Ferrari, something I have made clear many times. This will be my winter priority, if it’s not possible I’ll be forced to look elsewhere”.

Have you wondered why your name has often been associated with the Audi program starting in 2026?

“That’s a good question. I honestly think there are weeks in which there is little to tell about what happens in Formula 1. Thus stories take shape, perhaps in a minor journalism, to try to get a few more ‘clicks’ or to gain some notoriety, an aspect that mainly affects a part of smaller publications. Today there is a hunt for ‘who says it first’, there is an approach that aims to say ‘we wrote it first, already three years ago!’. I think it’s all the result of this approach, also because I can’t find other reasons, above all because I know very well that I haven’t spoken to any other team than Ferrari”.

The 2023 season is branded by a domination that leaves little room for opponents. How do you live such a situation on the track?

“We have our problems, but it’s fair to say that Mercedes, Alpine and Aston Martin also can’t do much, because we’re fighting against a team that has found something particular or that is simply doing an incredible job.

Do you think that’s a gap that can be bridged this season?

“If we manage to find what we want, I think so, the challenge is to fully understand how the single-seaters of this generation work and if we succeed, I believe one hundred percent that Ferrari has the ability to provide me with a winning car. And that’s what we’re fighting for.”