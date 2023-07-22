A Ferrari already went out in the second qualifying heat of the Hungarian Grand Prix with a Carlos Sainz outwitted by just 0.002 under the checkered flag.

Under the Budapest sun, the Spaniard was overtaken by his compatriot Fernando Alonso right at the end of Q2, which saw the protagonists of Formula 1 tackle timed qualifying with the new format.

In the first heat everyone mounted the hard Pirellis, followed by the mediums in the second and then by the softs in the third and last to make the assault on Pole Position.

Sainz could not hide the great disappointment for the 11th time trial established and the early end of the works on the Magyar track, admitting his difficulties in driving his SF-23 with yellow band tires.

“Two thousandths are very few and even with just a tenth more I could have been ahead, but unfortunately this is the situation”, explained the rider of the #55 Red.

“It’s a pity that the new rules forced us to tackle Q2 with the medium compound, which I didn’t get along with right from the start of the weekend. In the first sector I struggle a lot, even more than with the hard”.

“If the Qualifying format had been normal, we certainly could have done better, making mixed choices with all the tire compounds. Unfortunately, I paid for the fact that I don’t feel comfortable with the average.”

The driver from Maranello also reiterated how much his single-seater continues to suffer from the usual flaws with particular weather conditions, such as the wind which seems to be a real Achilles’ heel for this car in terms of aerodynamics.

What is certain is that with the continuous progress made by rivals, McLaren and Alfa Romeo/Sauber above all today, the time classification is getting shorter and shorter, making every slightest mistake a potentially mortal sin in terms of performance over one lap.

“It’s windy today and in the longer corners we suffer from a lack of balance. It’s not the best and we know it, especially when we’re all so close. There are rivals who have improved a lot compared to last year, look at McLaren and Alfa Romeo.”

“We’ll have to continue analyzing the data to understand where and how to improve, but expect more such tight sessions this season because this is the situation and we’re all very close.”