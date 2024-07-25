Immediately after the announcement that confirmed Mattia Binotto’s return to Formula 1 at the helm of the Audi project, the first supposition involved Sainz’s name. Carlos’s name was the first driver to be included in the German manufacturer’s list, the two parties began talks after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but at the beginning of the summer the negotiations cooled down. Sainz wanted to explore all the options available on the market, and is still undecided on the choice to make for the two-year period 2025/2026.

Binotto’s arrival at Audi (at the helm starting August 1st) could change the scenario. It was the former Ferrari team principal who wanted Sainz in Maranello in 2021, and the relationship between the two has always been one of great mutual respect.

Mattia Binotto Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

An estimate that Carlos underlined in the press conference held today in Spa, even if he did not want to commit himself on the future, confirming that Binotto’s arrival in Audi will not be an element that will influence his choice.

“I think Mattia’s arrival in any team would be an added value,” Sainz commented. “He has the experience gained in the field regarding what is needed to build a top team, as he did in Ferrari. The experience gained in Maranello will be very useful to Audi, I am sure he will be a great resource for the project and I think that is why they wanted him with them. But this will not influence my future too much.”

Carlos also confirmed that he had been in contact with Binotto and congratulated him on his new professional adventure.

“Of course we talked,” he admitted, “I congratulated him because I think he will be in his ideal position.”

“With regard to my future, everything is still up for discussion,” Sainz concluded. “I am analysing the various opportunities very carefully, also because there are changes in the teams practically every week. The team market is no less important than the driver market and, as long as things are evolving, I will try to give myself time to make the best decision.”

One of the changes Sainz may have been referring to is at Alpine, which many in the paddock believe is the team closest to signing Sainz. The team is preparing to move away from using its own power unit to a broader partnership with Mercedes that would include the engine, transmission and rear suspension. That change at Alpine could make the team a more attractive option for Sainz.