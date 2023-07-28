A fourth place in one of the most difficult qualifying sessions of the 2023 Formula 1 season is a good result to start from. Carlos Sainz Jr. is also well aware of this and today he managed to score an important start on the second row for himself and for Ferrari at the Belgian Grand Prix to be held on Sunday.

The Madrilenian was good at going through Q1 and Q2 made difficult first by the rain, then by the damp but gradually drier asphalt. The teams had to understand – also thanks to the indications of their riders – when to switch from the Intermediates to the Softs.

Sainz, in the first two parts of qualifying, had to struggle a lot. The qualification to the next round was brought home with more effort than expected, but then in Q3 things seemed to be promising.

Once again Sainz has shown that the single lap is not one of his main qualities. Arriving between turn 8 and turn 9 – where in Q2 first Esteban Ocon and then Kevin Magnussen ended up kissing the protective wall – Sainz made a mistake that forced him to lift his foot and lose time and finish at 164 thousandths of a second by the author of the pole, teammate Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, Ferrari confirmed itself to be very fast on the fast lap, so much so that Sainz started on the second row next to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes. However, it should be remembered that what made the grid better for Carlos was the 5-place penalty inflicted on the usual, elusive Max Verstappen for having replaced the gearbox on his Red Bull RB19.

“Treacherous conditions on the track,” said Sainz at the end of qualifying. “Every time we went down [sul tracciato] we found an ever changing situation. We managed to do some good laps in Q1 and Q2, then in Q3, on the last lap, honestly it wasn’t one of my best.”

“I had a scare between turn 8 and turn 9 which probably cost me a few positions, but overall I’m happy that I managed to get to Q3 in difficult conditions and then for this fourth place,” concluded the Ferrari driver.