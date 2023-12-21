One of the topics that was most discussed in the second half of the season was that of the renewals of Charles and Carlos Sainz, both expiring at the end of 2024. As the drivers themselves and the Team Principal had anticipated during the year, the discussions they would only start towards the final part of the championship, so it is not surprising that an announcement did not arrive before the end of the world championship.

During the Christmas lunch shared with the Formula 1 journalists in the lounge that Ferrari has set up on the Fiorano circuit, it was Frederic Vasseur himself who confirmed that he had started talking to the drivers, adding however that he was slightly late compared to the initial plan due to the frantic final of the championship. However, the Maranello team plans to close the renewal issue soon, by the start of the 2024 season.

A hope also shared by Carlos Sainz, who reiterated that his priority is to continue for a long time with Ferrari, a team for which he has now played for three seasons and with which he obtained his first pole position and his first victory in Formula 1.

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

“The reality is that obviously, as Fred said [Vasseur], there were negotiations. My goal is to start 2024 knowing where I will race in 2025, I wouldn't want to start the season without knowing my next destination. And my priority is to remain at Ferrari for many more years. I'm very happy, both parties are very happy and the goal is to continue, but we have to find an agreement and we have these three months until the next race to reach it”, said Sainz during an interview linked to a sponsor of the team , understandably stressing that he wants to know his future before the start of the next World Cup.

Rumors have recently spread according to which the Red Team would have proposed a single one-year renewal in order to examine further options for the future, so much so that the Iberians have also pushed on the accelerator to try to understand whether Sainz will be granted a two-year renewal, as is expected. Undoubtedly the Ferrarista is aiming for a long-term contract, also because in the past, both in 2017 and 2018, he happened to find himself in a situation in which he was not certain what his future would be. His goal is therefore to find stability, with a contract that guarantees being able to work in peace for the next few years, a theme very dear to the drivers.

“I'm not going to comment on speculation. I mean obviously I want to renew and when I renew, as you know, I like to renew for more than a year, not just two, you know what my intentions are and honestly I feel perfectly appreciated by Fred [Vasseur] and by the entire Ferrari family in general, I feel loved,” added Sainz.

“Therefore, I will renew if I feel this way and if I feel that I am appreciated, which as a driver is the main priority, and I am convinced that if we both want it, we will find an agreement on a duration that satisfies me.”

Photo by: Ferrari Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal and General Manager

Looking back to 2023, the Spaniard also tried to frame the positive moments of the championship just concluded, indicating the victory in Singapore and the podium in Monza as the most important satisfactions. Although Marina Bay was not his first career success in the top series, it undoubtedly has a different flavour, not only because it came after starting from pole, but also for how he was able to manage the moments of pressure during the Grand Prix : “I think overall it was a season with some really beautiful moments. A year that obviously has the Singapore moment and the Monza moment that I will never forget, a very beautiful moment in my racing career.”

Likewise, the Italian weekend in Monza also represented one of the best moments of his season, not only for the pole obtained on Saturday, but also for the podium achieved in front of the Cavallino fans at the end of a good race. “Not much has changed within the team since the race, Ferrari knows what I'm capable of, they've been watching me for three years. They know everything in the team, there are no secrets, they know my qualities, what I am capable of”, said Sainz when asked if the good performance in Italy had changed something within the team before moving the focus on how much that match meant in terms of the relationship with the fans.

“Maybe Monza was an extra message for the fans, doing such a fun, lively race, giving everything to keep Ferrari ahead of Red Bull in the first laps was to have an extra bond with the fans, to see me leave my skin for them and to keep Ferrari ahead. I've had a good relationship with the team since I arrived and I hope the Italian fans have enjoyed themselves, that they've seen what I'm willing to do [per loro]”.