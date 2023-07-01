It’s just a Sprint, but in the meantime we can consider it a small sign, because Carlos Sainz has finally managed to place his Ferrari in a podium position this season in that of the Austrian Grand Prix. In a race that started under a light rain, but with the track gradually drying out, the Spaniard managed to recover from fifth place on the grid to the third final, even if once again the Red Bulls had something more than at SF-23.

Max Verstappen competed on his own, trimming more than 20 seconds from all the others (just under a second per lap), but the son of art managed to be a real shadow for Sergio Perez for almost all 24 laps scheduled, even if he never really managed to worry the Mexican, not even after both passed an excellent Nico Hulkenberg, who in the early stages of the race had managed to bring the Haas to a surprise second position.

It’s also true that the Ferrari drivers had to take measures with the new package introduced at the Red Bull Ring in these wet conditions. The balance therefore seems to be rather positive for Carlos, who after a complicated qualifying, in which he risked being left out already in Q1 due to a brake by wire problem, went on to take the lead of the “others”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The conditions were difficult, also because it was the first time we’d ridden the intermediates and you never know what to expect in terms of balance on this type of track. But the pace was decent, even if at the beginning I struggled in the high-speed corners speed. Then I managed to recover some pace and I was quite close to Checo, but the Red Bulls were a little too fast for us,” said Sainz in parc fermé, into Naomi Schiff’s microphone.

“Towards the middle of the race, when we managed to pass Hulkenberg, I had a little more confidence when the track was starting to dry. But I wasn’t able to get close enough to Checo to try an attack. It’s still a good result, a have a nice day for me, and we will try to put it all together tomorrow as well,” he added.

