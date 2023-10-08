Nothing is known yet. The FIA ​​is currently evaluating what to do after analyzing the data from Pirelli, which worked all night to gather useful information on the behavior of the tires at the conclusion of the 19 laps of the Sprint Race.

The appearance of three safety cars makes the situation in the short race less problematic, so it will be even more difficult to make predictions, even if, for example Leclerc, started with a set of softs that had already covered six laps in qualifying.

Ferrari, like all the other teams, will await the choice of the FIA ​​and Pirelli regarding tire management in the 57 laps of the race scheduled today. If there is an obligation to make at least three stops, it does not necessarily mean that it will be bad news for the Scuderia.

“If it is necessary for safety then we will have to do it – commented Sainz – but we were here in 2021 (when problems related to the curbs first emerged) and we had two years to solve the problem, but for some reason the The FIA ​​has persisted with this curb design which is damaging the tyres.”

“Moreover we learned about the situation on Saturday morning from the media, no one informed us of the decisions taken. As GPDA we are not happy with the situation, we hope that the collaboration will start to improve because learning from the press about decisions related to safety means that our contribution as drivers it is not considered as important as it should be.”