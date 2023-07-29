Third place with a smile. Carlos Sainz Jr. at the end of the Sprint Shootout said he was more than satisfied with having obtained the second row of the starting grid of the Sprint Race, which will be held this afternoon on the Spa-Francorchamps track.

Sainz showed an almost opposite state of mind to that of his teammate, despite having in turn had the opportunity to sign pole and having seen it slip from his hands. Leclerc made a mistake, while the Madrid player was only inaccurate in several points. Small mistakes, however, such as to relegate him to the second row (25 thousandths from Verstappen), even behind the McLaren MCL60 of an excellent Oscar Piastri.

“I felt very good,” confirmed Sainz at the end of the Sprint Shootout. “Today I managed to put in a good lap. I was able to show my true potential after a couple of mistakes made yesterday.”

“I’m happy with third place. Obviously not so happy with the gap from pole, because we’re very close and I could have done it too. But at the same time, I did my last lap rather early than many of my rivals, so it must have been a nice ride”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sainz too, as well as Leclerc, was happy with the sensations experienced behind the wheel of the SF-23. He proved to be fast in all conditions: with the Intermediates at the start of the session and a wet track, but also in the final moments, when the track was much drier.

“The car gave good sensations, especially with the Intermediates I went very fast. I was also fast in Q1, with the track being very wet. We didn’t go badly. Red Bull are far ahead, but apart from them we are competitive”.

“The expectations for today’s Sprint Race are to get on the podium, I have to see the grid, I have to understand where Perez starts from and where the Mercedes start from. Because I think they will be our main rivals. Sergio will start eighth and in the Sprint he will be tough, but with the pace that the Red Bulls have this weekend, I don’t know in the Sprint Race, but they will certainly beat everyone in tomorrow’s race,” concluded the Ferrari driver.