Ferrari limits the damage in a tremendous weekend, that of Zandvoort, thanks to the fifth place finish of Carlos Sainz Jr. good at gritting his teeth in the last part of the race to the determined assaults of a Lewis Hamilton who was never tamed.

With the retirement of Charles Leclerc, Sainz had all the weight of Ferrari on his shoulders, but he brilliantly managed to bring home a fifth place which – according to the conditions in which he arrived – smacks of an excellent result on an adverse track to the characteristics of the SF-23.

Sainz was very good in the first phase of the match. A brilliant first stint, in which he managed to consolidate an excellent position behind the Red Bulls and Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. The rain turned the tide of the race, with Ferrari suffering not only from the complex balance of their single-seaters, but also from having run out of new Intermediates to be used in the race.

In the last 7 laps, those made after the neutralization due to a torrential rain that arrived on lap 65, Sainz had to defend himself from Hamilton with a set of Intermediates used in yesterday’s qualifying and, in fact, almost finished.

“The problem in the last stint is that we no longer had tires and we had to use an intermediate that was very used, we used it in qualifying yesterday and it was very worn,” Sainz told Sky Sport at the end of the race. F1.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, exits the pits Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“We knew the 7-lap stint would be very tough and it was. But at least I was able to keep Hamilton behind me. It was a good result, because the tires were finished.”

Sainz said he was satisfied with his race, because he was able to fight with cars with a much higher pace than that offered by the SF-23 this weekend.

“I think I maximized everything this weekend. We did the whole race battling with cars that were much faster than us all weekend. And even in the mixed conditions at the start of the race we made the difference.”

“The first part of the race put us in a good position. But the fight for the podium was a bit circumstantial, because in terms of pace, they were very far from us. I’m happy to have fought with people who were very faster than us”.

After the ordeal of Zandvoort, Monza will arrive as if it were a safe haven. Ferrari’s home track should ensure that Ferrari drivers can extract better performance from the SF-23.

“I’m more optimistic for Monza, especially after the performance at Spa. We know that on tracks like Zandvoort, like Singapore for example, we’ll suffer. But for the moment, I expect better things for Monza,” concluded the Spaniard.