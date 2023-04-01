The Australian Saturday didn’t turn out to be particularly satisfying for Ferrari, with a fifth and seventh place leaving a bad taste in the mouth for a potential that could have given something more. Carlos Sainz is well aware of this who, on the one hand, showed a certain satisfaction precisely because the car was in better shape than the final result shows, while on the other he confirmed his regret for a complex qualifying.

Everything revolved around the last attempt, when, despite the possible arrival of rain, the team had instructed him to do a preparation lap to better prepare the tyres, an indication opposite to that of Leclerc, who had instead agreed with the team launching without an additional round.

Having received the communication of the change of plan with Leclerc late, under the advice of his engineer the Spaniard had tried to give slipstream to his team mate, to then let him pass in the final part of the first sector.

The real problem, however, arose when the Madrilenian’s track engineer himself confirmed that Alonso was doing his fastest lap behind him, when in reality he too was engaged in a preparation lap, which is why Ferrarista had stepped aside to let his compatriot pass.

This, combined with the fact that in the third sector Sainz would have had to take space from Alonso, had meant that the Prancing Horse driver lost a lot of temperature in the tyres, arriving to face the first sector in less than ideal conditions.

“On the one hand I’m very happy, on the other I’m not. Starting with the negatives, the preparation lap wasn’t great, we struggled with the tire temperatures because we had to let three cars pass and because of that I lost two-three tenths in the first sector for this aspect of the preparation lap.” in fact Sainz explained.

“In the second and third splits I had to take risks, I improved my pace and did a good lap. Getting into the top three would have been positive compared to Jeddah. On the positive side, I have more confidence in the car this weekend, I pushed a lot.”

“I think the changes we’ve made should go in the right direction for tomorrow,” added the Madrilenian, instead confirming the progress in the other two sectors, where he recorded his best partials.

With such small gaps, Mercedes came out on top, second and third with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. The bearers of the star put in a good lap right in the final minutes: “Mercedes is always there, today they probably did a better lap in qualifying than usual, but they’re there. We are all so close that it is difficult to tell who will be in front”

Net of a possible top three which, however, did not arrive given the events on the track, Sainz nevertheless said he was confident in view of the race, because the changes made in preparation for the weekend and tested on Friday were made precisely in view of the race.

“The changes we’ve made are especially useful for the race, which is also why today’s day doesn’t look great, but I think I would have been able to get a place in the top three with a clean lap. I hope the changes help tomorrow, if they don’t, it will still be something we’ve tried, hopefully they’re in the right direction.”