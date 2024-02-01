After four seasons, at the end of 2024 the adventure of Carlos Sainz in Ferrari will end, he will leave his seat to Lewis Hamilton, arriving from Mercedes after activating a release option in the contract signed a few months ago with the Star.

The Spaniard had arrived at the Maranello court in 2021 to replace Sebastian Vettel, strongly desired by Mattia Binotto, who had identified him as the right profile to support Charles Leclerc. In his first year with the Cavallino, Sainz immediately managed to show good indications in terms of performance and consistency, collecting numerous podiums and some prominent results.

The first podium of the Ferrarista adventure arrived in Monaco in 2021, where he managed to take a good second place behind Max Verstappen, while he achieved three other third places in Hungary (following Vettel's disqualification), in Russia in the pouring rain in the finale and in the final appointment in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, second place, with the trophy and Champagne Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Despite a subdued start to 2022, the good performances obtained the previous year and the trust in the Madrid driver had pushed Ferrari to renew his contract for another two seasons, namely 2023 and 2024. Precisely in 2022, together with the his first pole position and his first success, both during the UK Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

After a growing end to the season, in which he found a better feeling with the car thanks to some updates on the single-seater and some interventions in terms of driving style, the hope was that 2023 could guarantee greater satisfaction, perhaps with a car capable of keeping up with Red Bull's pace throughout the season. On the contrary, the year proved to be stingy with great satisfactions for the Cavallino, with the Spaniard author of a championship of ups and downs from a performance point of view.

The most convincing phase of his season was without a doubt the central one, following the return of the summer break, first with the pole in Monza which turned into a podium in front of the Red Tide, then with the success in Singapore, the the only non-Red Bull brand of 2023. As much as Sainz was confident of being able to continue his adventure in Maranello, the Red Bull chose to turn to Hamilton, to create a dream team together with Charles Leclerc.

The winner Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Following the news, the Spaniard released a short statement in which he takes note of the team's decision, underlining that he wants to continue to give his best for Ferrari in what will be his last year in Maranello: “Following today's news , Ferrari and I will part ways at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and, as always, I will do my best for the team and for the fans around the world.”

“News regarding my future will be announced in due course,” the Spaniard added. At the end of 2024 several drivers will expire and many teams will be ready to act on the market, with Audi, Mercedes and other contenders in the window.