Carlos Sainz was unable to hide his disappointment at the conclusion of qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix. Not so much for the result, given that the Ferrari driver will line up fourth in the first race of the 2024 Formula 1, but for the way in which he has matured.

The pole of Max Verstappen and Red Bull confirmed the predictions of the day before, but the feeling is that today the SF-24 could have the potential to aspire to beat the RB20 of the three-time world champion, especially after Charles Leclerc had managed to stay ahead of him in Q2.

At the best moment, in Q3, both Red cars lacked the right power, but in particular the Spanish son of art, who not only saw himself overtaken by the Dutchman and his teammate, but also by George Russell's Mercedes , with which he will share the second row on the starting grid in Sakhir.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

What annoyed Sainz was precisely his failure to find the typical step that he usually materializes in Q3: “We all expected Max's pole, but it's true that after the runs in Q1 and Q2 I felt like I was fighting for pole Then, for some reason that I still don't understand, we didn't find those two or three tenths that we normally find in Q3,” Carlos told Sky Sport F1.

At the moment, the Ferrari driver is unable to explain this situation which he curiously shares with his teammate. If he repeated the time of Q2, Leclerc wasn't even able to do it and it's a real shame, because the Monegasque would have taken pole by repeating the time of the second segment.

“I did a very conservative lap in Q2 to save that set of tires for the race and without pushing the car to the maximum I did a 1'29.5. Then in Q3, when I pushed to do a good lap, I did 1'29″5 again. There is something we need to understand, because it was a good qualifying, but Q3 didn't go perfectly”, concluded Sainz .