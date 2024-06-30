A day that for Ferrari could have been placed among the most disappointing of the season in terms of results and performances, Carlos Sainz managed to bring home an unexpected podium thanks to the collision that a few laps from the end took out Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, duelists for the final victory of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sainz has never been in the fight for the top three positions, with Ferrari confirming itself as the fourth force on the track at the Red Bull Ring after a surprising regression, especially after an excellent spring that yielded two wins.

In the end, however, Sainz found himself with the third place cup in his hands. A good way to put a hole in a period well below expectations.

“The race was quite eventful up front. For us today it was all about keeping up with Russell’s pace, although at the start we knew that the Mercedes would probably have a little more pace than us.”

“We tried everything to stay close, then Piastri arrived very fast on us at the end. This podium, however, must make us happy and proud of what we have done. It was not an easy weekend, so bringing home a third place and 15 points we can consider it a good result”.

Sainz, despite never having been in contention for victory, stressed that battles like the ones seen today between Verstappen and Norris are something that Formula 1 needs. Of course, Ferrari will have to make sure they get back into the group of teams that can have the ambition to win.

“For F1 it was a good day thanks to some great battles at the front. We missed seeing some great battles. For a couple of races, we haven’t had what we need to fight for the win.”

“But we are doing everything we can to get back into shape at Silverstone and in the following races to try to capitalize on the opportunities. However, a podium is always a good result and we will do our best to stay in the fight to win”, concluded the Ferrari native from Madrid. .