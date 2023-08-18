At the Ferrari SF-23’s first exit from the pits, which took place on 14 February at Fiorano, the Scuderia’s expectations were very high. Going back to fighting with Red Bull Racing for grand prix victories as happened in the first half of 2022 and, if possible, fighting for the titles until the very end.

All these hopes even vanished in the tests of Sakhir, in Bahrain. In the only collective test, the Red Bull RB19s immediately proved uncatchable, while the Ferraris struggled to confirm the second position in the Constructors’ Championship obtained last season.

Red Bull, in the first part of the season, has won all the races held up to now. Ferrari, on the other hand, could do nothing but fight with Aston Martin, Mercedes and, in the summer, with McLaren to become the second force in 2023. This objective too has not been achieved, or achieved only occasionally, depending on the tracks and formats of the weekend.

Carlos Sainz Jr. couldn’t help but take note of the situation and now he’s trying to advise his team on how to deal with the second part of the season, given the impossibility – barring unexpected events – of being able to win.

“It was obviously a relatively frustrating start as we realized that Red Bull were one step ahead of us and it would be difficult to challenge them.”

“I think we all expected to have a more competitive car. Instead, all the teams have taken a big step forward and we are all very close. In fact, we see ups and downs where on some weekends you can fight for third place, while in others you can close eighth”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“That means you can be a tenth faster than your opponents, or even just 1 tenth slower. But all that makes a difference while not being a big gap.”

“In Ferrari the result is very different if you finish on the podium or in eighth place. Now we just have to accept that this is the fight we’re in at the moment”.

“If one weekend we fight for fifth place and this is the maximum we can achieve, we have to celebrate the fact that we have done the maximum with what we have at our disposal this season.”

The Madrid native also argues that the team should stop putting extra pressure on itself to promise results it is unable to deliver. Instead, he should focus on carrying out the tasks of the course of a weekend correctly.

This, again according to Sainz, would allow Ferrari to accumulate points for the Constructors’ World Championship, where it currently sits just 5 points behind fourth place occupied by Aston Martin Racing.

“We need to focus more on maximizing the potential of the car and the team’s performance in this second half of the season.”

“We want to make sure we maximize the points for the Constructors’ Championship, stop expecting a win or a podium and just focus on principles and consistency,” concluded Sainz.