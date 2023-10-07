It wasn’t an easy sprint for Ferrari, which only finished sixth with Carlos Sainz, while Charles Leclerc remained out of the points due to a five-second penalty received for crossing the white line on several occasions during the race. A disappointing day, especially considering the fact that Mercedes was able to finish in fourth and fifth place, thus gaining some useful points in the fight for second place in the constructors’ championship.

The Red team paid negatively for the choice to focus on the soft at the start of the race, even if, as explained by Carlos Sainz himself, he did not expect it to turn out to be such a weak compound and susceptible to graining. Undoubtedly the Cavallino engineers were aware that over the long distance he could suffer compared to the average, but they were confident that he could hold up until the checkered flag. Furthermore, the softer compound would have guaranteed an advantage in terms of grip when the traffic lights went out, in addition to the fact of starting from the cleanest and most rubberized part of the grid.

“It was a difficult race. Already from the formation lap I could see the graining on my soft tyre. It didn’t have a negative effect on the traction phase at the start because I managed to make a good sprint and a good maneuver in Turn 1, but it was difficult. The tires were on for 2 laps and then we started losing 2 or 3 seconds with graining at the end of the race. Fortunately we didn’t do too many laps, otherwise I think all those who started on the soft would have ended up at the back”, said Sainz at the end of the race.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“For me, I thought the soft would be an advantage. As a team we didn’t expect the soft to struggle so much and we thought it would have an advantage at the start and then suffer a little, but not three seconds slower as it turned out to be, so it was a bit of a surprise.”

“But on the soft we learned nothing, it was a disaster. Probably nobody will touch it tomorrow. If we had had more race laps today [tolti quelli delle Safety Car] we would have reached the end. It’s positive that we ended up in the points by probably making the wrong choice, but we still lost points compared to Hamilton who started far behind but on the medium tyre”, added the Spaniard, underlining how the Mercedes driver was able to recover from over the top ten thanks to the advantage provided by the yellow band compound, more resistant over long distances.

At the start Sainz was the protagonist of a duel with his teammate to defend third place, which was then repeated in the final phase of the race to fight for the points zone. One aspect mentioned by the Cavallino driver is the problem encountered immediately after the restart after the first Safety Car, when difficulties with battery management made defending against his opponents more complicated: “Not just Charles. We fought with everyone and everyone defended themselves and fought with each other. I had a lot of battery problems the lap after the Safety Car, my SOC [batteria] he ran out of steam during the first of the three Safety Cars. So in the laps after the Safety Car I was always in difficulty and had to defend myself because we don’t know why my software was completely draining the battery. It is an aspect that we absolutely must review tomorrow.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For tomorrow’s race, a response is expected from the Federation and Pirelli, who could impose a three-stop tactic and a maximum stint length of 20 laps if analyzes reveal tire problems even during the sprint. Sainz does not blame the Milanese company for what happened, but also underlined how the organizers had two years to prepare for the event: “If it is necessary for safety, then we must do it [le tre soste]. Obviously I don’t appreciate or like that we got here in 2021 and in the meantime we’ve had two years to react to these faulty curbs. The curbs have been redone and for some reason the FIA ​​insisted on this type of curb which is killing the Pirelli tyres. I’m not blaming Pirelli, but at the same time it’s clear that there’s something wrong.”

If Pirelli confirms the three stops, Sainz can still count on three medium compounds and one hard to tackle the three stops. However, the Spaniard also wanted to underline how he did not digest the way in which the changes were communicated, a few minutes before arriving on the track, also because the FIA ​​and the Milanese manufacturer were unable to take any decisions on Friday evening due to the lack of track staff.

“At the same time, we arrived here today in the morning and saw the news in the press. Nobody informed us that there would be changes to the track limits and nobody told us that the tires are delaminating or anything like that. We have learned things from the press, which is clearly not what or how things should be done. As GPDA we were not happy with the situation and hope that the collaboration will start to improve. When it comes to safety, our contribution should be considered, it is not enough.”