For Carlos Sainz, the weekend held at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit was not an unforgettable one. Eighth in qualifying and seventh in the race behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who started from pole position and crossed the finish line in fourth place, keeping behind him the no longer dominant Max Verstappen.

Despite the SF-24 not being considered among the favourites in the Ardennes race, the Maranello car still managed to prove competitive at times: a sign of growth compared to Ferrari in recent weeks. Unlike his Monegasque teammate, however, the team opted for another strategy for Carlos.

“We took some risks considering we started on the hard tyre,” commented the Madrid native. “We also gained a position, so I was very optimistic and positive about this strategy. We managed to pull away a bit until lap 20. In hindsight, not enough, because probably a one-stop seemed possible today. And yes, probably the most important thing is that we didn’t do either a one-stop or an optimal two-stop strategy. It’s easy to say now, in hindsight, but I felt like the race was promising a lot more.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

After the first twenty laps of the 44 scheduled, the Spaniard thought he had a chance to fight for the podium. The illusion vanished. Why? “I thought we could have a chance for the podium and then suddenly I ended up in seventh place with nine seconds of delay from sixth place – he continues – so, it is clear that there is something we will have to examine. At the same time, I think our direct rivals were faster today, I don’t think that would have changed much”.

On Sunday in Belgium, where the winner was a driver who drove for 34 laps on the same tyre, Sainz believes his stint was too short: “We should have tried to extend it by at least 10 laps. Or, if we had done two stops, maybe we should have stopped five or six laps earlier to get as much time as possible on the hard tyre, which was our goal today.”

Despite the improvement shown by the SF-24 in the last two races, Carlos thinks that there is still a lot of work to do to get closer to the others: “Compared to Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren in the race we are still two or three tenths behind. With my car it seemed like we were fighting for the podium and then, as soon as everyone put on the hards, you could see the pace they were having. I felt competitive and fast, then when they told me the times of the others, I thought: ‘No, I’m not as fast as I would have liked’”, he concluded.