Carlos Sainz’s race ended with a fourth place that leaves more than a few bitter smiles, given that the Spaniard is convinced that the team has lost the opportunity to conquer the podium of the sprint race due to incorrect management in the frenetic pit stop moments.

In fact, after covering five laps behind the safety car in order to understand and improve the track conditions, half the grid immediately returned to the pits to mount the intermediate tyres, including the Ferrari standard bearer himself, who came back second behind Oscar Piastri.

However, if the McLaren driver managed to make his pit stop immediately without waiting for any rival, also thanks to the rather advanced position of his pitch in the pit lane, the same cannot be said for the Ferrari driver, who had to wait for the passage of Ricciardo, Albon, Stroll Bottas and Hulkenberg, with a very cautious Ferrari in the release, especially when compared to what was done by Alpine and Mercedes.

And it is precisely on this last point that Sainz focused his attention, who cannot understand how he could lose his position on Perez, Hamilton and Gasly, who were initially behind him: “Clearly we did something wrong if Perez , Hamilton and Gasly overtook us, we have to take a look, because it cost us the podium in today’s sprint. The pace wasn’t bad actually.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Sainz did not question the timing of the call, correct in his opinion, because the track was already full of intermediate tyres, but he is not satisfied with the excessive caution shown by the Reds. The Spaniard didn’t deny that the position of the garage may have had an influence, but he also remarked how the other drivers close to him, just like Perez and Hamilton, passed in front of him, so something didn’t work on the part of the team in Red: “The call was right, to come back on the first lap. Piastri went out in first position and I stopped just behind him, but I went out in seventh position, so there is something clearly not working on our side”.

“I lost a lot of time, we have to see, because it’s not possible for the car in front of me to go in first position and I in seventh”.

After losing positions to the rivals he had previously behind, Sainz managed to recover one position on Perez, who had been left with the damaged car due to contact with Lewis Hamilton, thus climbing back to fifth place. That very accident then cost the Mercedes Englishman a penalty, which allowed the Spaniard to recover another position at the finish line, thus bringing the Ferrari driver to fourth place ahead of his team mate.