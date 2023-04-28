If in the Ferrari house pole came from one side of the pits thanks to the magic of Charles Leclerc, on the other Carlos Sainz was unable to go beyond fourth place with a deficit of about eight tenths from his teammate.

The poor feeling with the car and a tire strategy which, thanks to an unexpected spin, allowed him to complete only one attempt with new softs in Q3 weighed heavily. The sporting director of the Red, Laurent Mekies explained the difficulties of the Spaniard also referring to the format, which offers very little time to find the right confidence before qualifying.

A vision also shared by Sainz, who also explained that he has never had a good feeling with the Baku track, where instead his teammate often shone: “It certainly wasn’t an easy track for me in the past, but never like this weekend. And I think it’s also the best lead for Charles.”

“I believe that [Leclerc] always manage to make particularly fast laps here. Congratulations [a lui]. Because getting Ferrari back on pole is great news for the team and a huge motivational boost. We had already seen some positive signs in Australia and without even bringing any updates here we managed to put it… he managed to put it on pole. So positive, but for me there is still work to do,” explained Sainz, congratulating Leclerc on pole.

The Spaniard found some difficulties especially in the first sector, where you generally arrive in braking with colder tires given the long straights. In Q1, the Ferrarista even spun out of a corner: “Yes, [ho fatto fatica] especially in the first sector, I think, I always tended to make mistakes. But honestly, since FP1 I’ve been struggling with the car despite having the same set-up as in Australia, but for some reason I couldn’t find the right feeling”.

“Eventually, I got into even more trouble in Q1 and Q2 by making mistakes and losing even more confidence in the car. And yes, I lagged all day. And yes, just one set in Q3 which exaggerates the gap, but… yeah, I’m not happy with today.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

An unexpected spin in Q1 after a red flag also weighed heavily, which damaged the tires forcing him to take advantage of a fresh second set in the first heat. For this reason, the Spaniard was then able to complete only one attempt in Q3 with a set of soft new compounds, then having to complete the second attempt on the same set. An obligatory choice, because otherwise he would not have been able to ride in tomorrow’s Q3, which involves the use of a set of new soft tyres.

“I only saved the day with a set in Q3 and the run was made at the start of Q3 with no track evolution, starting fourth on Sunday is relatively – with how bad the session was – good news. Now I’ll try to make a few steps forward in terms of riding and feeling, because obviously the car is in parc ferme and if we find something we can’t change it”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

During the first rounds of this championship, the Reds proved to be competitive on single laps on several occasions, however struggling over long distances. Despite the improvements, Sainz believes the problem has not been solved, but starting up front will be able to lend a hand because he will spin less in dirty air.

“We know we have a car that has some difficulty following other cars. So, if Charles gets off to a good start, for the first time this year he could benefit from being completely in clean air. Other than that, tire degradation will definitely be present. And we know that this is Red Bull’s strong point, so it will be interesting to see, as I said before, how much we have improved this aspect.”