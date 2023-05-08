On the eve of the Miami event, the hope of the Reds was to confirm the good things seen in Azerbaijan, where the first podium of the season had finally arrived. But if Baku had covered up some of the single-seater’s weaknesses, especially in terms of tire degradation, the US Grand Prix once again showed the limits of a project that still needs to grow, enough to close behind not only Aston Martin , but also of Mercedes.

Starting from the third box, after the first part of the race was in Fernando Alonso’s shooting zone, Ferrari chose to stop early to make an undercut, even if this meant going out into traffic. A move that worked in itself, allowing the Spaniard of the Reds to overtake his compatriot, but it also meant that the Asturian of the Aston Martin was able to lengthen the first stint by releasing the real pace of the AMR23.

In fact, after the stop, Alonso didn’t take long to recover the lost position by staying on track, then quickly taking off while Sainz had to deal with sensations far from ideal, as was also seen in the duel with Esteban Ocon , which had yet to stop.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

From that moment on, Sainz struggled to find his rhythm, even being overtaken by George Russell: “Difficult, difficult race. I was a bit surprised by how much we struggled with the hard tires after an excellent stint with the mediums”, explained the Madrilenian after the race, underlining that in the first stint he had been able to stay in Alonso’s exhausts, although the bearer of Aston Martin then demonstrated that he still had something in his pocket.

“We tried the undercut on Fernando, which obviously worked, but it meant that by pushing the tires three or four laps for the undercut, for some reason right now with our car it has zero flexibility in how much we can push. and don’t push. I had to stay under the limit for the rest of the race if I wanted to finish. With the wind conditions and when we struggle with tire management, that stint on the hard became too long for us.”

An SF-23 that struggles over long distances, exactly as seen in other appointments where tire management was central to obtaining a good result. Sainz tried to explain the limits of the current single-seater, emphasizing how the latter has little flexibility, especially in the race.

“At the moment I can’t push. Especially in the race, as soon as you push for one lap, you do a good fast lap and then the next lap you’re three tenths slower on tires that were very, very hard and that means that we have no flexibility to push and that, therefore, we have to just follow a certain pace to get to the end. I’m surprised because I thought we could have done better, but this race showed us that we still have work to do.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Although the desired result did not come, the Spaniard’s weekend can count on some positive aspects on a personal level, with an undoubtedly better performance than the one in Azerbaijan, where confidence with the car was completely lacking.

“I worked all weekend [per trovare maggior fiducia nella monoposto]I think I did more or less what I could with the car, but the frustration is not so much for me this weekend for what I could have done, because I know it was an isolated case in Baku ”.

“It was more for the race, because pushing Fernando in the first stint and then being 20 seconds behind in the second stint is hard to accept and shows that we have a lot of work to do on tire management and race pace,” said the driver. of the Cavallino.