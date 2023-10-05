Ferrari returns to the track after two weeks and from the missed podium in Suzuka, where it found itself behind the usual Red Bull of Max Verstappen, but also the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

One of the positive aspects of the Japanese weekend was tire degradation, which appeared less ferocious than usual on the SF-23s compared to previous races. The introduction of a new floor, tested in free practice by both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. seems to have played its part in improving this situation, but the Madrid driver declared he wanted to keep his feet on the ground.

To have more real feedback, Ferrari will have to wait for other races to have more data and, therefore, more certainty on the actual influence of the new fund which, however, was promoted by both drivers two weeks ago in Suzuka.

“You have to be careful about these things [il degrado gomme migliorato a Suzuka], because in Japan we have introduced a new fund. This is a big thing and it is complex to make a final judgment on something like this, which is so important. It’s certainly too early to make a judgement, even if things have gone better in terms of tire degradation and management. I want to take more time to have more certain data and see if this is really the case. There are still some races left and we really hope that things continue in this way.”

“In Suzuka the tire degradation was high, but at the same time the 2 stops made everything easier because we were able to reduce the life of the tires. Our biggest problem is the life of the tires rather than the degradation, and in a race with 2 pit stops you can manage everything better than in a race with one pit stop where you are forced to do only 2 stints. Having said that, we have made good progress. We have worked a lot on tire management also taking advantage of what allows us to do the car. We hope that things can improve and over the course of this season we have done so.”

Speaking of the new fund, Sainz explained why, after the success achieved at Marina Bay, he found himself behind Charles Leclerc for the entire weekend of the Japanese Grand Prix. Friday, conditioned by a series of tests for the future, was the decisive day for Carlos which led him to finish sixth in the race.

“I believe that the fact of seeing Leclerc in front of me in Japan was not due to the introduction of the new fund. I enjoyed the weekend and I think the problem arose on Friday, when I tried various things on the car. Usually during the “This year on Fridays we have always prepared the car for qualifying and the race, while at Suzuka we did various tests to try to make the car more drivable and closer to my preferences.”

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to do as much as we would have liked. Even in qualifying I struggled more, but then in the race I was strong again. I know what we have to do for the next weekends. The approach we had perhaps won’t pay off this weekend. year, but it can go well in the medium to long term. We chose to try certain things in Suzuka for the type of track it is and for what we will have to face in the coming weeks. I know what will work and what won’t. In today’s F1, especially with few tests available, it is the approach you need to have if you want to have certain tests for the season and for the future.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

One of the main topics of this day is related to curbs. In the first edition they were at the center of controversy for having damaged more than one tyre. Now, however, they have been defined as “worse” by some pilots (such as Yuki Tsunoda) and Sainz has given his opinion on the matter.

“Could curbs be a problem? It depends on many factors. On track limits, but we must take into account that we drive very wide cars, we have little visibility. I think that here we will have to talk more than usual about track limits rather than destructive curbs” .

What will make things more difficult will be the heat, expected during this weekend as a further variable that will make the grand prix less predictable than usual in addition to the format which includes the Saturday sprint between Shootout and Sprint Race.

“I believe that this will be a race, an extreme case, I hope it will not be repeated in the future. Obviously the organizers have set the race on the best possible days, but I have always suffered from the heat and this will certainly not be a comfortable race from that point of view. sight, not at all. However, I’m not worried, because it was very hot in Singapore but I did well anyway.”

“In addition to the heat there are also other important things such as the new asphalt. In recent days I have been able to see that it is very dirty, no one has lapped on it since 2021. It is a sort of unknown track and it will be important to work very well in Free Practice 1. There will be so many challenges to face this weekend.”

Finally, Sainz commented on Ferrari’s chances of obtaining a good result on the Lusail track.

“We have all seen what the peculiarities of our car are. We went from winning in Singapore to taking 40 seconds from the leaders in Suzuka. This year it is not easy for us to try to find a compromise between the medium-fast corners like in Suzuka. It’s one of our weak points this season. We have to get the most out of it. If we’re in seventh place, we have to take it home. If we’re on the podium, we have to get on the podium. I definitely think that we normally go fast on fast tracks, for which I hope can compensate where we are struggling”, concluded Carlos.