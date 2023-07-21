Carlos Sainz has wanted to dampen any potential controversy surrounding his contract renewal with Ferrari. In an interview with Motorsport.com over the weekend of the Canadian Grand Prix, Sainz had sent out a clear message, reiterating that he wanted to know his future before the start of next season.

A will that does not conflict with what was declared by Frederic Vasseur, intending to start negotiations in the autumn, but it seemed like a clear message from Carlos regarding his willingness to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible.

Speaking yesterday in Budapest about his situation, Sainz dampened the controversy, declaring that he was in line with the wishes of the team principal of the Scuderia.

“I agree with Fréd – Carlos reiterated – I think Ferrari has much higher priorities right now than the negotiations for the renewal of the drivers. Myself, with so many consecutive races, I still haven’t had time to stop and really think about my future, by which I mean having clear ideas about what I want to do in the next two or three years.”

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives at the Hungaroring Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

“I don’t want to lie – continued Sainz – the break will start soon and maybe I’ll start thinking a little more about what I’d like to do, what can make me happy. Then there will be the winter break, and as I said in the interview a while ago, it will be time to start figuring out where I will be racing in 2025. But going back to Fred, I fully agree, because there are much bigger and more important things at Ferrari that we need to resolve in the short term.”

“And this is also my priority: to be competitive with Ferrari, not only this year, but also next year, given that I still have an existing contract and it is also in my interest to be able to have the best possible car that can represent a big step forward compared to where we are now”.

Ferrari SF-23: the body was opened to improve cooling Photo by: George Piola

Sainz then spoke about the expectations on the eve of the Budapest weekend, a weekend in which the imperative for Ferrari will be to forget the disappointing Sunday of the British Grand Prix.

“Before Silverstone, I was the first to say not to race too much – Carlos reiterated – I had the feeling that going back to a real high-speed track, and very often blown by a strong wind, we would have had to face a difficult challenge. I think here at the Hungaroring we are all a little more confident, the track should adapt more to the characteristics of our single-seater, but once again, it will depend on many factors”.

“We know that our car changes a lot as parameters such as wind and track temperature vary, we are aware that we have weaknesses which in certain scenarios make us vulnerable and sensitive, but if the conditions continue to be good for our single-seater, I think we will be strong enough”.