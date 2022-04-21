The timing is perfect, as Carlos Sainz has just returned from his first race retirement behind the wheel of a Ferrari. The Spaniard is certainly not the type to be discouraged, but in Maranello they still wanted to give him an injection of confidence in view of the Imola weekend by communicating today the extension of his contract which confirms him as a Scuderia driver until the end of 2024.

Carlos arrived in the Imola pits with several bags of sweets, shared with his mechanics when the news of his renewal was officially announced at 10 o’clock.

“A small gesture for the guys in the pits – commented Carlos – previously there had been big hugs with the people closest to me”.

Then he allowed himself to the media, obviously starting from the news of the day but immediately moving on to the feeling with the F1-75 and the expectations for a weekend in which he wants to play an absolute leading role.

Carlos, how important is this renewal to you right now?

“I will be two more years with Ferrari, the team of my dreams. And it’s two more years with a team that has confirmed in these first races of 2022 that they have the fastest car, so it couldn’t be better than that. I’m 27, I’m still very hungry and I couldn’t be happier. The target? Obviously try to become world champion, and this year I know I have a first opportunity that I will do everything to be able to seize “.

Have you ever had doubts about the renewal?

“No, we started talking last December, and I immediately saw that we were in tune with everything. It is obviously a very important contract for me, so we discussed some details, but I already knew from last December that I would continue my career at Ferrari ”.

Carlos Sainz in the sand in Melbourne Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

What emerged from the analysis of the Melbourne weekend? Did unfortunate circumstances or your mistakes have a greater impact?

“Both cohesive. There were many external factors that put us in a difficult condition, from the red flag in qualifying to the replacement of the steering wheel before the start of the race. As a rider, I wasn’t able to react in a calm way, and a mistake arrived, something that hadn’t happened to me for a long time. After seventeen races in the points, and other races in any case concluded under the checkered flag, once it can happen, and there are occasions in which you learn “.

In Australia, beyond the outcome of the weekend, you confirmed a step forward in terms of feeling with the car, right from the first tests. Is that something that bodes well for this weekend?

“In Melbourne I felt good from the first laps of the FP1 session, while in the previous stages I had to work harder to get to that level of feeling. But beyond the problems, in all the Q3s raced this year I confirmed myself in the lead after the first ‘run’, even though the car did not allow me to drive it as I wanted. Considering the room for improvement that I still have available in my adaptation process, and some help that can come from the ‘setup’ front, I am convinced that the good moments will come too, I don’t know if tomorrow or in a few races, but they will come ”.

Read also:

Will you have something new on the car this weekend?

“No, we continue with the approach we have had since the beginning of the season. We know that the car is already good and well balanced, and the more we ride the more we get to know it, an aspect that will help us to have clear ideas in giving directions for development ”.

Rain is expected tomorrow, how do you think the F1-75 will behave in the wet?

“Let’s start by saying that it will be very different from last year’s car. It’s a harder car, with less mechanical grip, and in the wet this combination makes life more difficult. But I like driving in the wet, and I always enjoy it ”.

Did Charles amaze you at the start of the season?

“No, I got to see how fast he is already last year. The novelty in this beginning of 2022 is the change in driving style that the new single-seater requires, there are cars that you adapt to quickly and naturally because they fit well with your driving style, as happened in my case last year. year. In other cases, and for various reasons, this is not the case, the F1-75 fit Charles right away, and this created an initial gap. But if you work, you get better, and you saw in Australia that I was fighting for pole, despite everything ”.

You were Max’s teammate and now Charles. Are there any differences between the two?

“There are differences, both in terms of driving style and on the technical one. But in the end, when it comes to very good drivers, there are also many common characteristics ”.

Do you feel at their level?

“Faster, of course…”.