It was Carlos Sainz who brought Ferrari’s first update package to its debut. In the FP1 comparison, it was the Spaniard’s turn to bring the SF-23 to the track with revised bellies, while Charles Leclerc worked with the standard version of the Red.

Although both have decided to continue with the more advanced one, the son of the family didn’t go too far on the potential, given that he was unable to do a real comparative test.

“We tried the new package, of course it’s impossible to compare, only Charles had a real back-to-back. But for me it was a ‘put and run’ and we just tuned the car to suit the balance,” Sainz said.

The work will obviously continue tomorrow and the goal is very clear in the minds of all the men in Red, even if progress seems to have already been seen in the race simulation: “We have to focus on the race pace, as always, and we have to make sure we continue improve the pace because that’s where we’ll struggle, if we struggle, so we’re focusing on that.”

Carlos Sainz Sr and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Being concentrated above all on the technical innovations, today in the Maranello garage they didn’t pay much attention to performance (Sainz is seventh, right behind Leclerc), but Carlos expects a very tight qualifying based on what he saw today.

“It will be a very close race. I think today the values ​​were particularly tight, but obviously we don’t know the fuel quantities and engine modes of the others.”

“But there were some mid-field cars joining the top teams and mingling with us, and I expect that to happen again like in Monaco. This shows that the pack is closing down and that it will be a good challenge for the qualifications”.

Finally, he could not miss a comment on the new layout of the Catalan track, which eliminated the chicane to return to the original design with the last two fast corners. A solution that the Ferrari driver seems to particularly appreciate.

“I think at the moment the track is much more fun, but also more physically demanding on the neck. The cars are not easy to drive here, with these high speeds and the bouncing we all have, at least we have a lot , and the cars are quite demanding and unpredictable, but it’s a challenge and we accept it,” he concluded.

