The only positive note for Carlos Sainz in the last two weeks has been the renewal of his contract with Ferrari until 2024. For the rest, the Spaniard is experiencing a very complicated sporting situation.

On the occasion of the last round in Melbourne Carlos was hit by bad luck in qualifying, when a red flag appeared just before finishing the lap forced him to start from the ninth box.

In the race, then, things got worse when due to a problem at the wheel he was the author of a start to forget that made him retreat to the center of the group. The desire to recover then pushed him to overdo it and the result was a mistake that made him end up in the gravel forcing him to retire.

Sainz had come to Imola eager to redeem himself, but already on Friday everything got complicated already in qualifying when the Spaniard made a mistake in the final minutes of Q2 going to the block at Rivazza.

Starting from tenth position in the Sprint Race, Carlos managed to give the Red fans a good comeback by finishing in fourth place, but in the key event of the weekend, luck decided to turn its back on him all over again.

When he reached the first variant, Sainz was hit in the rear right by Ricciardo and ended up on the escape route, unable to start again.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, collide on the opening lap Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The second consecutive zero in the standings left its mark on the morale of the Spaniard, but Sainz tried to profess positivity in the interviews at the end of the GP.

“It’s not an easy time, for sure. I had the desire to play this race in the wet after feeling comfortable all weekend, but for some reason I didn’t have any luck this weekend ”.

“I have not been able to cover more than two laps for two consecutive races and this is a penalizing thing. I would like to be able to spend more time behind the wheel of the car, but this is the sport. In these moments you have to stay positive and think about working aware that luck will turn ”.

The Madrid-born did not hide behind a finger when he blamed the accident entirely on Daniel Ricciardo. The Ferrari driver admitted that he had left all the space available to the Australian, but this was not enough …

“At the second corner Ricciardo lost his car on the curb and threw me out. I had left him enough space “.

In the evaluation of the weekend, Sainz has not forgotten what happened at the start when both he and his teammate Leclerc were authors of a start to be forgotten. Carlos stressed that the team must work on this aspect in order not to be found unprepared again in the future.

“We started badly, and this is an aspect that we must also analyze in relation to what the others did, but the race was only at the beginning and we could make up positions”.