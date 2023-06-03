Barcelona was a two-sided qualifying for Ferrari. The disappointing one is that of Charles Leclerc, eliminated in Q1 and even 19th on the grid. The smiling one, however, this time is that of Carlos Sainz, who in his home race placed his SF-23 on the front row for the first time this season, thus making the most of the new technical package.

The gap from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull is quite large, because we are talking about almost half a second, but the Spaniard managed to take the lead of the “others”, also taking advantage of yet another mistake by Sergio Perez, excluded at the end of Q2 after a trail hike.

The son of art, however, won in a very tight battle, because between his second time and the fifth of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes there is less than a tenth. And in the middle there are also the McLaren of Lando Norris and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly (who, however, will probably be penalized for having hindered Carlos and Verstappen).

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, signs autographs for fans and poses for photos Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We needed it. They were very complicated conditions, with everyone very close, and already passing Q1 and Q2 without problems wasn’t a given. It was one of the most complicated qualifying sessions I’ve ever had here in Barcelona, ​​but we’re in the best position possible for tomorrow’s race and we can concentrate on trying to get on the podium,” said a smiling Sainz into Marc Gené’s microphone immediately after getting off his Ferrari.

When the compatriot then asked him if there was the possibility of doing even better and maybe getting closer to the poleman, Sainz added: “I think I was very good today and I rode very well. You could always take a tenth off here or there, but I pushed hard, put everything I had on the table.”

“We were very close to the McLarens, the Alpines, the Mercedes and also the Aston Martins this weekend, so I think second place is the best possible result and I’m quite happy with my lap,” he concluded.

