Carlos Sainz Jr. finished third in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Although this is the second consecutive podium for him in this start of the season, the Spaniard from Ferrari wanted to underline an aspect that – in his opinion – the FIA ​​will have to quickly review to speed up certain decision-making procedures to make some race situations more correct.

Sainz was referring in a particular way to what happened once he left the pits under the Safety Car regime. The safety car had intervened to allow the marshals to move Nicholas Latifi’s Williams FW44, crashed after a collision with the wall.

Sainz had returned to the pits to make his pit stop and returned to the track behind Sergio Perez, but by a whisker. Too bad that he – Sainz – passed on the Safety Car line before the Mexican, this means that the position on the track would have belonged to him by right.

Yet this was not the case. Perez remained in front of Sainz until the restart. Once hostilities resumed, after a few corners from the start where Checo defended Max Verstappen’s position in front of him, the Red Bull driver let Sainz pass. This delay in giving up the position irritated the Ferrarista who, at the end of the race, underlined it.

“In the end, the FIA ​​created a mess that I consider useless, given that we did 6 laps behind the Safety Car and there were millions of opportunities for Checo to let me pass and be able to fight in my real position at the restart.”

“If I had been passed by George Russell, for example, what could we have done? Checo would have had to let both that and Russell pass, which would have been terribly unfair to him too, or he would not have given me back the position because Russell would have been behind it. of him. At that point the situation would have been unfair for me. “

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75, battles with Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“It is precisely these kinds of things that Formula 1 needs to keep improving, because I think we should simplify things and make them faster and easier for everyone to understand. I think it would help the drivers too, because they could race with a clearer mind. “.

“This is now one of our priorities from a regulation point of view and we need to talk to the FIA ​​about it. Perez lost the opportunity to fight with me at the restart and I lost the opportunity to fight with Max.”

“We had a lot of laps to do it, but the FIA ​​didn’t let us do it. I think, for the sake of racing and Formula 1, these kinds of decisions need to be made faster and more efficiently. “.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto also said he agreed with Sainz’s statement and this meant that the situation was unfair for the Spaniard and the Prancing Horse team.

“I think it took too long for the stewards to decide what to do. Finally, it seems they made the decision when the Safety Car was returning and it was too late to change positions before the restart. In the end, it’s not a fault. but it seems that in these types of decisions we have to speed up, because it was obvious that Perez had made a mistake. “

“I think that the change of position between Sergio and Carlos should have been done in a different way and it will be important to do it differently if the same situation arises again in the future.”

“It would be much more fair and equitable to swap positions before the restart, because that was the right position to have also for any battles at the restart”.