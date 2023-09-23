Almost a second from the top and three tenths from his teammate. After the two pole positions achieved between Monza and Singapore, Suzuka represents almost a rude awakening for Carlos Sainz. However, the Spaniard believes that there are reasons behind his complicated Japanese Saturday, which are to be found not only in the characteristics of the track, but also in the way in which he prepared the weekend.

Before arriving at Suzuka, Ferrari was well aware that this track would put some peculiarities of the SF-23 to the test, particularly in the first sector, and then try to compensate with engine performance on the long straights and with good mileage. in slow curves. However, it was expected that the long, fast corners would undermine the car, which suffered over three tenths from the McLarens and around half a second from poleman Max Verstappen.

Precisely for this reason, Carlos Sainz explained that he used part of his Friday to experiment with set-ups to find something more than usual: “It’s an approach that was needed, because I wanted to try things for this circuit to find something in this type of faster and longer corners that there are in Suzuka. We know that those types of corners represent one of our weak points and we knew even before coming here that it would be a more difficult circuit.”

“It wasn’t the best thing for my weekend and my qualifying preparation, but we know that it’s not that a much better or much cleaner lap would have given me more, the McLarens are in front, the Red Bulls are in front and it will be difficult to beat them,” explained Sainz before going into what his preparation plan was and why it penalized him.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“This morning and yesterday I tried to change several things on the set-up and balance, in order to try to put the car in a different condition. But it didn’t work and we had to go back to a more basic set-up that I know, but obviously I didn’t have much time to get into the rhythm and it compromised my weekend overall, but I’m still happy to have tried these things.” .

“Charles did a very fast lap, but on my last lap I didn’t do a particularly clean first sector, which widened the gap. But he was a tenth or two faster all weekend, I was a bit distracted trying so many different set-ups and couldn’t get into the rhythm,” the Spaniard added.

Regarding the gap accumulated by the two McLarens, Sainz suggested that the gap in the first sector had an important impact and that, starting from the back, it will be much more complex to be able to stop them tomorrow: “A bit of everything. Especially the first sector with the fast corners, McLaren is almost like Red Bull in that section. While we are faster on straights and slow corners. I think that McLaren should be at least a tenth faster tomorrow too, which in 50 laps is a lot, even if a tenth seems like little. But with the undercut maybe we can have a chance, anything can happen.”