He had roused his audience when he momentarily hoisted himself in front of everyone, but in the end the third place obtained by Carlos Sainz in the qualifying of the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​still positive.

Unreachable a monstrous Charles Leclerc, author of a super lap in Q3 in the only attempt made, the hope of the local idol was to be able to overtake at least Max Verstappen, who accused his Red Bull problems in the second pass.

Sainz tried to push, but the last round with the new tires was not exciting; Third place on the grid is positive, especially for his people, but the Pirellis will also have to manage well in the race if the # 55 Ferrari is to be placed on the podium.

“It was a difficult weekend so far, the conditions weren’t the easiest due to the heat and the wind, and so we struggled to find the right balance for the car,” said the Spaniard at the end of the session.

“We suffered a lot with the rear, we tried to improve session after session in the rear wing adjustments and in the set-up”.

“Unfortunately I was unable to do a good lap with used tires. In the end, however, my performance was decent and this will allow us to fight for the top in the race.”

“I think the key will be the start, I start from a good position and I have a long straight in front to be able to take advantage of the wake of those in front of me, so I’ll have to try to get a good start when the traffic lights go out.”

“After that it will be necessary to know how to manage the tires in the best possible way because in the heat it is even tougher in this respect. I believe that everything is possible, we will do our best to fight in front. I am ready!”

Finally a comment on the great Pole Position centered by Leclerc: “I think Charles is very comfortable with this car, being able to interpret it and refine it better. results prove it “.

“Personally I think he has to improve and work on the simulator to be able to get to the level of Charles with this car. I find it a bit more difficult than last year. Obviously, this is one of the reasons why I’m probably not yet OK. I just have to get used to this feeling of managing the rear more, but I’ll get there. “