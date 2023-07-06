Carlos Sainz arrives in Great Britain with the intention of redeeming himself after an Austrian Grand Prix in which he demonstrated good performances all weekend, but without realizing his full potential due to the racing episodes in which he was involved.

Among the positive aspects of the Spielberg stage there is undoubtedly also the step forward shown by the car, capable of positioning itself as a stable second force over the whole weekend. Aston Martin and Mercedes were unable to counter the Reds, also having to face a rather fierce McLaren, something that had never happened in this world championship, except in particular circumstances.

Compared to the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone will represent a more demanding challenge for the updated SF-23, which will have to deal with that area in which it has shown the most critical issues, namely performance in the fast sections. For Sainz the English one will represent an important test for Ferrari, not only for the characteristics of the track, but also because sensitivity to gusts of wind at Silverstone, another aspect in which the car from Maranello showed some weakness, can often affect the pace in an important way.

Carlos Sainz arrives on the track Photo by: Mark Sutton

“I think we need a different circuit like Silverstone to evaluate if we have improved. Normally, we struggled more in windy conditions like Miami and Baku. I think we need other Grands Prix to evaluate our progress and our upgrade package What I can say is that the car guaranteed a better feeling in Austria, both in one lap and in the race”, said the Spaniard.

“But even last year we were very fast in Austria. So I’m still cautious and let the circuits and the season go by to analyze them. But I’m proud of the way the team has reacted and the amount of updates we’ve made recently “.

In recent rounds, Ferrari debuted two important packages of technical innovations: the first in Spain, where the revised bellies were introduced, while in Austria a new underbody and a front wing redesigned in many of its elements arrived. Sainz hinted that during the Barcelona weekend Ferrari managed to carry out some set-up tests that allowed him to better understand the car’s weak points, thus giving new paths in terms of set-up.

“On the race weekend [di Barcellona]yes,” replied Sainz when asked if the Catalan round had helped to better understand the critical issues of the single-seater.

Carlos Sainz during the Barcelona weekend Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Unfortunately, you can’t test much in the Pirelli test, obviously apart from the tyres, but during the race weekend I tested a few things on the car that allowed me to better understand where our weak point was, how we could evaluate it and they gave us a pretty clear direction as to where to develop. I think it’s paying off now. I’m pretty sure we’re on the right track. Have we turned the corner? I want to believe so. But like I said, we need more appointments to evaluate, like Silverstone where there’s a lot of wind, even if this means we’ll struggle a little more in these conditions”.

In this start to the season, apart from performance, two problems put the Ducati in difficulty: the car’s instability, especially at high speeds, and tire wear. Two aspects which, according to the Madrid native, are connected to each other. “I think they are related. I don’t think we are doing anything particularly wrong with the tyres, I think it is more the way our car behaves in the race in the wind, with the instabilities that we have.”

“The inconsistencies also affect race pace and tire degradation. We had difficulties in this sense. Austria went much better. Dirty air is also an aspect that affects us quite a bit. So, there are many things we are trying to keep it under control”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Last weekend, Charles Leclerc’s difficulties on Saturday were surprising, when temperatures dropped to just above 20°C also due to the rain. Difficulties also related to driving style and the way the track reacted to the lower temperatures.

“I think the mixed conditions and the rain is something I’ve always done well in the past and always done very well in. I completed a very strong Q2 in Canada, Q1/Q2/Q3 in Barcelona. In Austria on Saturday c “The conditions were mixed and I was very fast. So I liked them, I think, and the car too. I know how to drive it. Even if in these cases for me it’s a matter of improvising most of the time,” explained the Spaniard when he was asked to make a comparison.

Sainz ended the weekend at the Red Bull Ring with a fourth place, which then turned into sixth following the FIA’s review of track limits. During the race, the Ferrarista had already been penalized for having crossed the white line that delimits the track on multiple occasions, but after the checkered flag, the marshals reviewed further cases, imposing another penalty that the Madrid native initially struggled to manage . Now the focus is on how to improve the track limit detection system, so Sainz wants to work closely with the FIA ​​to help.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I was leaving. I was already angry enough the whole day and then suddenly you’re about to take off and the last thing you read before you take off is the second penalty and sixth position, so you can imagine how I felt. In Australia I was really angry. I don’t know if I expected it this time, but the whole weekend was such a mess that you could expect the unexpected.”

“It happened and it doesn’t matter. I got over it and this time I’ll try to help F1 and the FIA ​​as much as possible to find solutions. We have to do it, because I think this sport can’t afford another weekend like this, why not it’s a good thing, neither for the riders nor for the teams”.