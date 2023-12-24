2024 must be the year for Ferrari to take several steps forward to return to competing throughout the season with Red Bull Racing.

2023 was a season lacking in satisfaction, except for the victory obtained by Carlos Sainz at the Singapore Grand Prix. That was the only one not from Red Bull in the 22 grands prix contested. This clearly illustrates a situation which will probably see the Milton Keynes team start with all the underdogs in next season too.

Sainz, speaking at an event in Spain, spoke about Ferrari's chances of winning, or returning to much higher competitiveness, in 2024.

“Time will tell. My opinion is that yes, as a team we should be able to recover. Being able doesn't mean we will, because it's really a very big step to take next year. It's a very big goal. difficult, not only for Ferrari, but also for Aston Martin, McLaren and Mercedes”.

“It is a very difficult objective for any team that wants to take the world championship away from Red Bull, especially after the season they have had. But if there is anyone who believes that we are capable of doing it, it is Ferrari, especially after the way where we finished the season and the progress we showed.”

This year Sainz and Ferrari won in Singapore, but this does not mean that the SF-23 was the basis from which to start again. Mercedes made this mistake in 2022 after taking home a nice one-two at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. The W14 was an evolution of the previous single-seater, but the mistake in the choice has been evident since the tests in Bahrain in 2023.

“The same thing happened to Mercedes, who won in Brazil, they were the fastest team in Brazil, and I'm sure they saw that car in a good light, to say: 'We have to get to 2023 developing this, why don't we we're so far away.' But 2023 showed us that maybe it wasn't really the right choice and we need to reset the path a bit.”

“I hope that between 2023 and 2024 we are all going in the same direction and that we see, as in the case of McLaren, that when you hit the right key and it works you can make very rapid progress, and I hope that this is the case too. 'next year”.