Mercedes currently sit second in the constructors’ standings, 256 points behind dominators Red Bull, but 51 points clear of Aston Martin, despite having only five podium finishes so far to the Silverstone team’s six.

Aston Martin have been closest to Red Bull for much of the first half of the current season, but have since lost ground to Mercedes, who have been able to deliver more consistent results, although Ferrari and McLaren have been Red Bull’s main pursuers in recent rounds.

The points gap between Mercedes and Aston Martin remained narrow until the Austrian GP, ​​but increased in the three races before the summer break, when the AMR23 suffered a decline in performance due to mistakes made along the way of development of the car and the Silver Star team worked out the decision to drastically change the design of the bellies starting from the Monaco GP.

“It seems to me that as a team we have gone from strength to strength this season,” Russell said at the press conference for this weekend’s 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

“Obviously there were a lot of expectations on us at the start of the season and maybe that’s why people call our season a bit of a failure.”

“Of course, we are far from where we would like to be, because we want to fight for the World Championship, but defining second place in the championship, 50 points ahead of third at the moment, a failure, is far from reality.”

“We know we have a lot to improve. We’ve made excellent progress and I think that in the second half of the season we can be there to seize the chances that come our way. But you never know.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Last year we had the idea that Singapore would be our only opportunity to win a race in the second half of the championship and when we didn’t win in Singapore there was a bit of disappointment and there was no expectation for Brazil, where instead we won”.

“So, we will look at every race as an opportunity.”

Russell also said that Mercedes’ main objective for the rest of 2023 is to “seal second place in the constructors’ championship” by taking advantage of the fact that values ​​alternate behind Red Bull depending on the circuits.

“We want to keep progressing,” he said. “I think as a team we are in a good position in the constructors’ championship, we are second.”

“We’ve made progress in the fight with Aston Martin and McLaren are obviously very strong. But we want to keep improving. Of course we’d like to win a race this year, but Max (Verstappen) and Red Bull are really strong.”

Russell took second place at Zandvoort in the 2022 Dutch GP, which turned into an opportunity to try and beat Red Bull and Ferrari thanks to an aggressive one-stop strategy.

The attempt failed, mainly due to the Safety Car interruptions, both real and virtual, but Russell sees “no reason not to give it a try” should the team maintain the same run of form in 2023.

“Those kinds of circuits, the high-load ones, tend to be in our favor,” Russell added. “In Budapest we were fast. This was probably one of the circuits where we were most competitive together with Brazil last year.”

“But we don’t know what the weekend will hold for us. The weather, once again, seems very fluctuating. But it doesn’t matter: whatever the conditions, I feel we can have a strong weekend.”