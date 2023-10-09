There was certainly no shortage of topics for discussion and many surprises over the weekend of the Qatar Grand Prix, including what happened at the start of the race at Mercedes between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The two Stella drivers, who started on a different strategy, immediately came into contact in turn one.

The W14 of the seven-time world champion, who later took all the blame for the collision, remained stuck in the gravel and had to abandon the race, while his teammate was able to return to the pits and replace the tyres.

From that moment on, Russell began his comeback, which finally materialized with a fourth place ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. However, the Briton said he saw no reason why he would not have been able to challenge leader Max Verstappen had he not collided with his teammate at the start, stressing that the McLaren duo were able to close less than five seconds behind the three-time world champion.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Russell had to make one more pit stop than the three drivers who preceded him as he did not have the margin to focus on just the three stops having stopped right at the end of the first lap. The Briton then lost several seconds to Verstappen in the final stint in which he was on the red, slipping to within 34 seconds of Verstappen.

“I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t challenge Verstappen. We believe we were on the same pace, if not faster than McLaren. And to see Piastri come so close to Max was really surprising. It was a big missed opportunity for both of us,” said the Mercedes driver, referring to Hamilton.

“We have only one goal: to finish second in the constructors’ championship. Before the race we had long discussed how to work together, the fight was not between us, but with Ferrari. Fortunately, this weekend we still scored more points than them.”

Russell reiterated that both he and Hamilton will put this episode behind them, however, underlining that he appreciated the fact that the seven-time world champion took responsibility for the collision: “Lewis and I will be fine. We have enormous mutual respect , there was nothing intentional on either side. I really appreciate that he apologized for this. As I said on the radio, in every accident there are two people involved and I really appreciate what he said.”

Choque de Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes and George Russell, Mercedes

Team communications manager Bradley Lord then spoke to the media on Sunday evening, underlining that in reality the team was aware of what putting the two riders on different strategies could mean, which is why multiple scenarios had been hypothesized.

“In the strategy meeting this morning we talked about the potential scenarios at the first corner and we discussed the different strategies between the two drivers and how it would be handled. And obviously what happened wasn’t part of the plan, but it certainly wasn’t intentional on the part of neither. The number one rule for any racing team is that the two cars do not come into contact. This is a principle that the drivers have understood, as well as all the other members of the team.

“Having one car in the gravel and one in the pit lane and then being last at the end of the first lap is the worst that can be on the first lap. But how we deal with it, we talk about it behind closed doors. I think one characteristic of this season has been the ability to work together to try to bring the team back from a difficult position we started with the car and I’m sure they will continue to do so for the final five races and I hope to secure second position in the championship.”