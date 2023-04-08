In Melbourne, Mercedes discovered itself more competitive than in the first outings of the season and, above all, closer to the performance of the Red Bulls during qualifying.

The type of asphalt, which is not very aggressive on the tyres, helped the W14s to have less degradation and to make better use of every type of compound available to the teams in the third race weekend of the season.

3 tenths that separated the Frecce Nere from Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, author of the pole position. A gap that has also narrowed thanks to the team’s work of understanding the material, but not enough to satisfy a team that always has the ambition to fight to win races and titles.

“Obviously after a frustrating qualifying like Sakhir’s some things are said in the heat of the moment, you know, hot,” admitted George Russell of his prediction that Red Bull could win every race in the 2023 season.

“I still think Red Bull are still a class above everyone else and looking at qualifying in Melbourne, according to Max [Verstappen] the Red Bulls still had something in their pocket in terms of performance.”

“In Melbourne we took 3 tenths from the RB19s, and that’s not much. Usually they’re a second ahead. But at that time they were 3 tenths faster than us. It’s still a huge gap in the world of Formula 1”.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mercedes has been working tirelessly since the beginning of the year on a new version of the W14, which already proved disappointing in the Sakhir tests and was confirmed wrong in the first three outings of the season.

That’s why the ‘B’ version of the current Freccia Nera is eagerly awaited by the top management of the German team. But also from the drivers, so much so that Russell states that if the innovations that are giving good results in the wind tunnel today are confirmed as such on the track as well, he could revise his famous declaration at the beginning of the season: “Red Bull will win all the races” .

“We won’t give up, we will keep pushing. Right now we have to wait, we will have to reassess the situation when we bring the updates we are waiting for and put them on the car.”

Most of the components of the new version of the W14 are not expected before the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which will be held at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola after the rounds in Baku and Miami. So on the banks of the Santerno we could witness the first release of the new weapon by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

“Only the first time we go out on track will we know if they will work as we expect and if we can fight with the Red Bulls. But yeah, why not?” concluded the 25-year-old British Mercedes driver.