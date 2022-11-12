The race this time gave a show: George Russell, who started third at the start of the Sprint Race in Sao Paulo, wins at the end of the 100 km after a tough battle with Max Verstappen who had taken the lead on lap 2 after having stabbed Kevin’s Haas Magnussen who was surprisingly in pole position.

Russell breaks the long wait of Mercedes that captures the first success of the season with the W13: Verstappen tried to react a couple of times to George’s attacks, but then had to surrender to the superiority of the opponent. The Dutchman made a mistake in his choice of tires by focusing on the averages that did not work and the world champion had to settle for a disappointing fourth place. Max ended the race with a damaged front wing during Carlos Sainz’s hard overtaking at Turn 1: the Ferrari driver was aware that he had a better pace and attacked Red Bull in braking with a decisive action that Verstappen was unable to replicate. , crawling the left side bulkhead which then flew away and broke.

Mercedes will put two cars in the front row tomorrow because the excellent Carlos Sainz will have to move back five places to seventh place to replace the engine. The Spaniard struggled to get the tires up to temperature, but never when he took the pace did he reveal a redhead capable of fighting for the top positions, a sign that Mexico was a negative episode in its own right.

Lewis Hamilton and Guanyu Zhou are under investigation for an irregularity in the starting procedure: we will see if the board of stewards will change the grid for tomorrow’s GP, but let’s expect a race full of spectacle with values ​​that are very close between Mercedes, Ferrari and Red. Bull that tomorrow will not make a mistake with the choice of tires.

Sergio Perez finished fifth behind his teammate: the Mexican asked Max’s position via radio, to earn another point on Charles Leclerc in addition to what he earned: Milton Keynes’s wall didn’t even answer him.

Charle Leclerc did not have a brilliant start from tenth position, but finished sixth not far from Checo, and after turning on the soft tires on the F1-75 he gave the feeling that the red did not have the usual degradation giving the feeling that the Ferrari may be in the battle of tomorrow.

The points zone (Russell got 8 points) also rewarded Lando Norris seventh with McLaren and Kevin Magnussen eighth with Haas. The Dane, who started from pole position, takes home a small point that is precious in the fight with AlhaTauri for eighth place in the Constructors.

Sebastian Vettel started from behind with Aston Martin and finished ninth: the German got a big fright for Lance Stroll who put him in the grass on the opposite straight: a very dangerous maneuver that was punished with a 10-second penalty. The Canadian loses control when he sees his teammate.

Also noteworthy is the contact between the two Alpines in the early stages: Alonso was unrealistic in wanting to bring the Frenchman an attack on the outside and, after a cross, broke the front wing against Esteban’s A522 for which he was forced to return to the pits to change the nose.

Tomorrow we will have fun: the races at Interlagos are always very close. Mercedes seems to be the favorite, but Ferrari and Red Bull are ready for the challenge …