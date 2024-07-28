Man’s primacy over computers! George Russell performed a miracle by deservedly winning the Belgian GP with Mercedes. The Englishman, who started sixth on the grid, defied all odds by attempting a surprise move: the strategists had planned a race that was supposed to be a two-stop race, while the 26-year-old from King’s Lynn planned from the cockpit the idea of ​​finishing the 44 laps with just one pit stop.

The Englishman gambled on the ability of Pirelli’s hard compound tyres to extend their life to 34 laps, well beyond the predictions that had been made by the sole supplier. Russell brings back to modern F1 the driver’s ability to upset computer predictions with a Mercedes that had been disappointing in qualifying, but that in the race was simply amazing.

The Brackley team had brought a new bottom that did not work as expected in free practice. And thank goodness the technicians decided to take a step back, finding with the unexpected heat of Spa a competitiveness that allows the Star to celebrate a sensational one-two.

Russell takes his second win of the season after Austria and the third of his career, but if the success at the Red Bull Ring was occasional, the result of contact between Verstappen and Norris, this victory is historic because with his pit wall he invented a strategy that was not written anywhere.

George’s feat overshadows Lewis Hamilton’s astonishing race: the seven-time world champion, aware that the W15 would not be a supporting actor, attacked poleman Charles Leclerc on lap 3, taking the lead in a GP that on paper should have been McLaren’s hunting ground. Lewis built an extraordinary race after an excellent start and was savoring his 105th victory, when he had to deal with his teammate who up to a certain point seemed transparent, but when it became clear that he would only make one pit stop, he became a thick and insurmountable wall.

Mercedes capitalized on a beautiful one-two that suggests an exciting second half of the championship, given that the top three were covered by just over a second and six in less than ten seconds.

Behind the Stella duo, Oscar Piastri emerged again: the Australian started behind Lando Norris, but once again his young teammate finished ahead. The boy still makes some small mistakes, but they are the result of a lack of experience: Oscar arrived long at the pit stop, almost knocking over the mechanic at the lift and lost a couple of seconds that cost him dearly. Piastri also took a couple of laps to free himself from Leclerc when he got within range of the red car, because once he had freed himself from the SF-24 he was the protagonist of a comeback that led to him being seen in the mirrors of the Mercedes drivers. Lando Norris finished only sixth, losing points to Max Verstappen who had started from 11th position due to an engine change.

Lando seemed to have no bite and McLaren, once again, did not collect points commensurate with its potential. Piastri is rising and could take the leadership of the team.

Ferrari, which started from pole with Leclerc, slipped off the podium, but despite the result, the Maranello team seemed to be keeping pace with the best. Charles had an excellent race with an SF-24 that seems to have overcome the moment of crisis: eight seconds of gap are a margin that shows a gap to close of a couple of tenths.

This time the Red Bulls ended up behind: Leclerc managed to keep Max Verstappen’s RB20 behind him. The Dutchman did his race and was content to leave his main rival for the championship behind him, Norris (the gap is now 80 points), but he was unable to catch the Monegasque who took advantage of a car that was a little less loaded than the Red Bull. Sergio Perez, who was on the front row, only finished eighth: they made him make a pit stop on the last lap to put on a set of soft tyres and set the fastest lap (1’44″701) and score a point that could be precious in the Constructors’ World Championship standings.

Red Bull no longer has any margin of advantage: Verstappen has all the credentials to take home the fourth world title, while the Milton Keynes team will have to fight for the Constructors’ standings, given that the advantage has dropped to 43 points. It is easy to think that in Spa Perez has raced his last GP with Red Bull: he will leave his place to Daniel Ricciardo (11th at the finish line without praise and without infamy).

Carlos Sainz is seventh with the other Ferrari: the Spaniard, who started with the hard tyres, bet on a different strategy that also led him to be in the lead of the race during the carousel of pit stops, but perhaps he was stopped earlier than George showed, so he returned to the fray and had to settle for a disappointing seventh place.

Fernando Alonso is back in front of Lance Stroll (12th) and has earned important points with eighth place. Closing the top 10 is Esteban Ocon who gives some oxygen to Alpine. The rest is cinema…