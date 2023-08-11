The race weekends that have the Saturday Sprint format – with Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race – often gave surprises and uncertainty compared to what we were then able to observe in the traditional race that takes place on Sunday.

It’s not just a matter of duration, but also of the scarce opportunities for teams and drivers to work on the set-ups of the single-seaters right from the end of the first and only free practice session held on Friday morning.

Compared to what can be seen on Sunday, Ferrari is one of the teams that comes best prepared on the weekends where Saturday Sprint is present. It is no coincidence that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. managed to bring home more Top 3s than at the end of the Sunday grand prix.

It is largely thanks to how the single-seaters are prepared before the weekend. However, there are teams in which preparation is not as effective. Mercedes, up to now, has shown that it can shine more in long races than in Sprint Races. It is no coincidence that George Russell, one of the two racing drivers at Brackley, stated that he would like to be able to put his car in a more complete way over the course of the weekend and not be bound by the set-up prepared in Free Practice 1 and then exploit it for all weekend.

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“The current format can be really challenging. I still don’t like the fact that you can’t change the set-up of the car after FP1. I think it creates an unknown factor for this sport which, sure, can be exciting, but it’s like give a tennis player his racket an hour before the Wimbledon final and simply tell him: ‘This is what you have, get over it and move on’. And without any prior training”:

“That’s not really how it works in other sports. I understand why we do it, but it would be nice to be able to make some changes at some point in the weekend.”

Russell, however, enjoys the August summer break to try to recharge his batteries for the second half of the season. Formula 1 has many seasonal appointments, it has become a brutal sport also for the physiques and minds of the drivers. It’s okay to take time to rest.

“I think the summer break is a great thing for everyone who participates in this sport. I think we are all very motivated and determined, each of us feels a bit like a warrior and there’s just the will to keep going, but I think that everyone also recognizes the impact of the 2 week break.”

“The break restores and makes you fully recover. But it also brings new ideas on how to improve. I’m happy to see that we, as a sport, have it. And I think it needs to be talked about for winter as well. Obviously this is more for the engineers and designers at the factory. Formula 1 is a brutal, incredibly intense sport. I think it would be a good thing to add that.”