Ferrari in the front row, Mercedes in second. For now, the weekend of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is ​​turning in favor of the Maranello team, which is looking for those points necessary to take second place in the constructors’ championship.

Undoubtedly, Charles Leclerc did his best to bring home a front row that will allow the Cavallino to start from the front, but at Mercedes there are some regrets about the final result of qualifying. Indeed, George Russell he thought he had a real chance of taking pole position at Yas Marina after finishing the final test session on Saturday afternoon in the lead, but under the artificial lights something changed.

The Englishman then finished in fourth place, about three and a half tenths behind Max Verstappen, at least placing himself between the two McLarens: in fact, Russell preceded his compatriot Lando Norris, who made a mistake during the last attempt, losing so several tenths. Although the Stella driver stated that, in itself, fourth place is no mean feat, on the other hand there is a feeling of regret for what was defined as a “strange day”.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images George Russell, Mercedes-AMG

“A strange day, to be honest. I think before this weekend we would have definitely signed for a fourth position. But mI felt good in the car after the morning [la FP3] we looked really strong and we thought pole was possible, but when we went on track for Q1 we no longer had the same grip as before”, explained Russell. However, it should be underlined that between FP3 and qualifying, the temperature of the asphalt, which represented a factor that influenced the behavior of the cars and the management of the tyres.

“It is certainly a very difficult car to drive, we have also seen it in various qualifying sessions this year. Sometimes I am ahead of Lewis by four tenths, sometimes the opposite. It shows how difficult it is to find the right window. After the performance in the FP3, where we were fastest on every single lap, we only improved by six tenths from that session to qualifying.Considering that the track temperatures dropped and we had less fuel in the car, we didn’t extract as much as we should have. It was a little disappointing.”

In addition to the time lost in the slow chicane of the second sector, the low top speeds in the central split are also important, around 5 km/h lower than the Red Bull given the greater drag of the W14 compared to the RB19. On the contrary, in the first and third sectors the references shown by the Stella car are positive, in particular in turn 3, a section where the car from Milton Keynes had already encountered some problems yesterday. The braking and going through turn 12 with a more aggressive approach were also excellent, as was the last corner which then leads onto the finish straight. It is no coincidence that it was Russell himself who recorded the best overall partial in the final sector.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro Telemetry comparison Abu Dhabi Qualifying – Russell Verstappen

On the sidelines of the official tests, the Englishman also gave an overall assessment of his season, full of ups and downs. Furthermore, the various errors that penalized him on those occasions in which he had shown he had a good pace, such as in Canada or Singapore, also had an impact: “I want to finish the season in the best possible way. It was probably one of the worst seasons of my career in terms of results. It was a really difficult and messy World Cup.”

“I don’t think there was a lack of speed. We had very good pace in several races, but we were never able to get that result on Sunday. There is a reason for every single race [per i problemi]whether it’s me running into a wall [perdendo il terzo posto all’ultimo giro a Singapore] or the rain falling in Zandvoort on the wrong lap or the engine breaking in Melbourne.”

“They’re little things that you can say, ‘Easy to chold’. But when it happens once or twice, you can chalk it up to bad luck. When it happens on nine, ten, eleven occasions during the year, it is certainly not luck. Ultimately, the car isn’t fast enough. We have to keep pushing. When the competition is so fast, one small mistake is enough to lose many positions.”

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Even on the other side of the garage the sensations are not particularly positive, especially because, on this occasion too, Lewis Hamilton missed out on Q3, predicting an uphill race. In reality, already after free practice the seven-time world champion had expressed some doubts about the possibilities of accessing the last heat.

An omen that then materialized on Saturday, thanks to a car that never guaranteed him the right confidence: “[La vettura] It’s more inconsistent than ever. You go up and down every corner, from the moment you brake, to the moment you turn, to the moment you hit the apex. It’s extremely unbalanced and it’s very difficult to predict what will happen,” Hamilton explained, adding that he was happy to say goodbye to the W14 after this weekend.